Hackaday Podcast: 2018 Year In Review

Did you read all 3000+ articles published on Hackaday this year? We did. And to help catch you up, we preset the Hackaday 2018 Year in Review podcast!
Join us for the podcast, available on all major podcasting platforms, as Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams attempt the impossible task of distilling the entire year into a one hour discussion. We’ve included every story mentioned in the podcast, and a few more, in the show notes here. But since we can’t possibly mention every awesome hack, we encourage you to share your favorites, and pat the writers on the back, by leaving a comment below.
Kudos and congratulations to all of the Hackaday writers and editors for an incredible year. Not a single day went by where we published fewer than eight articles, and that is a testament to the odd hours and quirky rabbit holes the Hackaday writing crew finds itself in. Equally huge kudos to the thousands of hackers out there who shared their work with us all! You’re all pushing the state of the art forward.
Are you a fan of the podcast format to recap what you’ve missed on Hackaday? Let us know, hopefully we can make it a more regular thing in 2019. Happy New Year everyone!
Show Notes:
Space Race of 2018
- SpaceX Joins In the Long History of Catching Stuff from Space
- SpaceX’s Next Giant Leap: Second Stage Recovery
- Are There Better Things to Hurl Into Orbit Than a Sports Car?
- Private Enterprise Will Help Nasa Return Moon
- Soyuz Rocket Emergency Landing; Everyone Ok
- International Space Station Is Racing The Clock After Soyuz Failure
- Soyuz Failure Leaves Questions Unanswered
- A Look At The UKs New Space Garbage Truck
- Space Garbage Truck Passes Its First Test
- Its Raining Chinese Space Stations Tiangong 1
- Do Space Probes Fail Because Of Space Weather
- Kepler Closes Eyes After A Decade Of Discovery
2019 Is the Year of the FPGA
- FPGA Persistently Rick Rolls You
- Easy FPGA CPU With Max1000
- Free ARM Cores For Xilinx FPGAs
- Programming A RISC-V Softcore With Ada
- RISC-V CPU Gets A Peripheral
- Vexriscv A Modular Risc V Implementation For FPGA
- Mipi Csi 2 Implementation In FPGAs
- Hands On With The Arduino FPGA
- Learn FPGA Fast With Hackaday’s FPGA Boot Camp
Silicon Bugs are a Pain in the Processor
Profiles in Science Series
- Check out the Biography category
- Stephanie Kwolek: Saving Lives with Kevlar
- Ted Dabney, Atari, and the Video Game Revolution
Badgelife is the Hacker Story of the Year
- Badgelife – a Hackaday Documentary
- All The Badges Of Def Con 26 Vol 1
- All The Badges Of Def Con 26 Vol 2
- All The Badges Of Def Con 26 Vol 3
- All The Badges Of Def Con 26 Vol 4
- Badgelife The Hardware Demoscene
- This Is The Year Conference Badges Get Their Own Badges
Laser Cutters are the New 3D Printers
Robot Building Isn’t (Quite as) Hard Anymore
Mikes Favorite Original Content Articles
- They’re Putting Soy In Your Wires, Man
- The Basics And Pitfalls Of Pointers In C
- That Time Atari Cracked The Nintendo Entertainment System
- (Runner Up) The Precision Upon Which Civilizations Are Built
- (Runner Up) Beeping The Enemy Into Submission
- (Runner Up) Putting Crimpers To The Test How Good Are Our Crimp Tools
Elliot’s Favorite Original Content Articles
- Remember When Blockbuster Video Tried Burning Game Cartridges On Demand?
- Top Octave Generator Series:
- Bluetooth Low Energy Series:
- (Runner Up) Series on Mechanisms
- (Runner Up) Series called Millspec Teardown
- (Runner Up) Quantum Weirdness in Your Browser
- (Runner Up) Building a Portable Solar-Powered Spot Welder: Nearly Practical!
Mike’s Favorite Hacks
- First Lithographically Produced Home Made IC Announced
- Sam Zeloof’s Talk at the Hackaday Superconference
- Self Solving Rubiks Cube
- Membership Ring Of The Electronic Illuminati
- (Runner Up) The SD-11 Sphericular Display Pixels That Aren’t Pixels
- (Runner Up) Using Moire Patterns To Guide Ships