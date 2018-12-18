Hackaday Podcast: 2018 Year In Review

Did you read all 3000+ articles published on Hackaday this year? We did. And to help catch you up, we preset the Hackaday 2018 Year in Review podcast!

Join us for the podcast, available on all major podcasting platforms, as Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams attempt the impossible task of distilling the entire year into a one hour discussion. We’ve included every story mentioned in the podcast, and a few more, in the show notes here. But since we can’t possibly mention every awesome hack, we encourage you to share your favorites, and pat the writers on the back, by leaving a comment below.

Kudos and congratulations to all of the Hackaday writers and editors for an incredible year. Not a single day went by where we published fewer than eight articles, and that is a testament to the odd hours and quirky rabbit holes the Hackaday writing crew finds itself in. Equally huge kudos to the thousands of hackers out there who shared their work with us all! You’re all pushing the state of the art forward.

Are you a fan of the podcast format to recap what you’ve missed on Hackaday? Let us know, hopefully we can make it a more regular thing in 2019. Happy New Year everyone!

Show Notes:

Space Race of 2018

2019 Is the Year of the FPGA

Silicon Bugs are a Pain in the Processor

Profiles in Science Series

Badgelife is the Hacker Story of the Year

Laser Cutters are the New 3D Printers

Robot Building Isn’t (Quite as) Hard Anymore

Mikes Favorite Original Content Articles

Elliot’s Favorite Original Content Articles

Mike’s Favorite Hacks

Elliot’s Favorite Hacks