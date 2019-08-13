Automate The Freight: Platooning

On yet another one of those long, pointless road trips that seemed to punctuate my life starting when I got my license, I was plying the roads somewhere in eastern Pennsylvania with a friend. He told me that on long trips he’d often relieve the boredom by finding another car from the same state as his destination, and then just follow it. I wasn’t sure then how staring at the same car, hour after hour, mile after mile, would do anything but increase the boredom while making you look sort of creepy, but it seemed to work for him.
What works for college kids in cars also works for long-haul truckers, and the concept of a convoy has long been a fact of life on the road and a part of popular culture. Hardly a trip on the US Interstate goes by without seeing a least two truckers traveling in close formation, partly for companionship and mutual support but also for economic reasons. And now technology is poised to take convoying to the next level, as platooning becomes yet another way to automate the freight.
I’m Not Tailgating, I’m Drafting
The physics of platooning are simple: things moving through the air experience drag. Aerodynamic drag increases along with speed and directly correlates to the amount of energy needed to keep moving forward. The more surface area that a body presents to the air it’s moving through, the more drag it experiences.
Truckers have always taken advantage of drafting as a way to reduce their fuel costs. By driving in the partial vacuum in the slipstream of a lead vehicle, the following vehicle can realize significant fuel savings. The lead vehicle experiences reduced drag, too. This is because the drag-inducing wake turbulence normally present at the trailing edge of the semi trailer is transferred to the rear of the following vehicle. Drafting is an aerodynamic win for all the trucks that participate in a convoy.
But two vehicles operating in close proximity at high speeds can be a recipe for disaster, especially if the lead driver needs to stop quickly. That’s where platooning comes in. Platooning is really just drafting on steroids – a technology assist for what truckers are already doing. Multiple companies are looking into systems that coordinate platooning for long-haul truckers, and one, Peloton Technology, has fielded a working system:
The PlatoonPro system provides both the wireless systems needed to find platoon partners and coordinate them into position, and the sensor suite and vehicle controls needed to safely operate the platoon. It uses a dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) link to keep platoon members together and operate the vehicles safely. Platoons are prevented from forming in congested areas by geofencing, which is determined by a network operations cloud (NOC) that also serves to find platoon partners and to warn drivers of approaching road hazards.
Wherever You Go, I Shall Follow
PlatoonPro is currently commercially available and in use by six customers, and platooning is allowed by law in 18 states in the USA. But as impressive as PlatoonPro is, it’s really just an intervehicle cruise control system. While the fuel savings of platooning can be considerable — up to 7% between the platoon partners — both trucks in the platoon still require drivers.
As we’ve pointed out many times before in the “Automate the Freight” series, drivers are expensive; not only must the company pay their salary and benefits, drivers take sick time and vacation, are subject to quit at a moment’s notice, and potentially bring a raft of personal problems with them to the driver’s seat. From a trucking company’s point of view, the fewer drivers they have to employ, the fewer the headaches they’ll have. So while some companies are in pursuit of fully-autonomous long-haul trucks, Peloton sees value in replacing only half of them.
Enter automated following, recently announced by Peloton. In an automated following platoon, only the lead vehicle has a driver. The following vehicle, equipped with the same suite of sensors and linked to the lead through the same vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) system as PlatoonPro, is driverless. The following vehicle takes commands for accelerating, braking, and turning from the driver in the lead vehicle. An automated following platoon instantly doubles the freight a single driver can haul, halving personnel costs and still realizing the increased fuel economy of drafting.
While PlatoonPro qualifies as an SAE Level 1 or “driver assist” automated driving system, the fact that there’s no safety driver in the following vehicle makes automated following a Level 4 system. That’s a far cry from fleets of Level 5 driverless trucks plying the highways with cargo, but as Peloton points out, it’s far more doable in the short term.
There are clear benefits to a Level 4 system other than the fuel and personnel savings. Shipping companies will benefit from more flexible logistics, with follow-trucks teamed to multiple leads over the course of a long route. The lead drivers would benefit by operating shorter routes, which would increase recruitment and retention. In addition, the lead driver would need more training and accept more responsibility, and therefore command more in the way of compensation.
Automated following seems like a clear win for both shipping companies and drivers, at least those with the skills needed to adapt to the new system. It’s an interesting idea that should serve to bridge the gap between where automated shipping currently is and where it can be someday.
9 thoughts on “Automate The Freight: Platooning”
So basically concrete railroads.
Yeah, but with exits every couple of miles that connect to a network of secondary and tertiary roads that provide an almost infinite number of paths to any address. So, in some ways better than railroads, and certainly more suited to the geography and culture of a country like the USA.
I used to do the same. College in the 1990’s through Ohio to PA to WV, Speed limits were 65, 55, 65. I’d turn on my CB radio and pull my little 4 cylinder in behind the 18 wheelers and go slow up the hills and fast down the hills in time with them.
(These are obviously aimed at the Peloton people, not the author of this article…)
1. What about when the human needs to make a pit stop? Do all the automated trucks try to follow him into the truck stop single-file?
2. What happens in case of mechanical failure of any vehicles in the “platoon”?
3. What if an impatient jerk weaves in between the lead and the follower?
4. How long before a security hole allows “virtual hijacking” (causing the platoon to start following the wrong vehicle)?
If I were designing Peloton’s system, maybe my answers would be:
1. Breaking down the platoon when entering a truck stop could be tricky, but it’s probably made less tricky by the low speeds and relatively constrained environment of truck stop. With acres of blacktop to play with and pull-through parking spots, and perhaps a little infrastructure to guide the following trucks into parking spots – or fueling bays; that’s going to be a need too – it should be possible. Just need a little AI to avoid the lot lizards ;-)
2. Sticky problem. As a first response, I’d think the lead driver gets a warning and pulls the whole platoon over. But then what? Does he abandon the follower vehicle to wait for service and continue with the rest of the platoon? Not sure how best to approach that.
3. They covered that pretty well in the video – the platooned vehicles automatically increase their distance to allow the idiot with a death wish to be as safe as possible given his or her inexplicable desire to be wedged between 800 tons of truck and cargo. I imagine the same logic would apply for driverless followers.
4. Probably not much longer than existing security holes that are exploited every day by hijackers. The mob needs to make a living too ;-)
For #2, once the platoon is safely off the road, that’s a business decision with some input from law enforcement, not a technical issue. I assume the system will automatically notify dispatch if the platoon stops unexpectedly and that the driver will stay around for cleanup if something catastrophic happens to one of the trucks.
To simplify the problem I think that a mechanical coupling between the trucks and a system to relay the brake and acceleration signal could be added. There is the problem of the steering, this is a bit harder to solve but I think that some guide could help to follow a straight line, you can actually get rid of the steering wheel of the first truck. You need some extra infrastructure and could be a bit difficult to take detours, this is a big problem. But if the guiding structure is made with steel, one could get rid of tyres and use steel rims reducing the friction, and with a clever shaping of the supports and the rims you could eliminate the differential.
Having to follow metallic supports makes also easy to have an electric engine, you could add a wire or a third support to get electrical contact.
At this point, you can also having a system to force the trucks to brake automatically before reaching a red light, and also you can make them brake automatically if the convoy ahead is stopped for whatever reason. You can use the system to adapt the speed of the convoy.
Yes I think it could be feasible, providing that some infrastructure will be built.
Makes me think of the Australian truck trains… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iFkKRh5kcM
One of the inevitable solutions will be to have a driver in each truck, but they get paid a different rate when they are ‘in command’ of the vehicle, which is only needed at times like rest stops/refueling, etc. The rest of the time they can sleep and not count against their log hours, which gives them more run time. Think aircraft that rotate crews through the cockpit on very long flights. Only in this case, you swap out the lead truck with one that has a driver with hours to burn.