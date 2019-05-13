Automate the Freight: Shipping Containers Sorted by Robot Stevedores

Containers Aweigh
It’s a pretty safe bet that everyone has seen shipping containers before, even if you’re nowhere near one of the massive container terminals that sprawl out from ports all over the world. That’s because standard ISO containers are designed for intermodal carriers, meaning they can go directly from ship to land carriers without ever being opened or transferred. So even far inland, stacks of containers can be seen plying railways to landlocked distribution centers, or on highways being moved by tractor-trailers.
Lying between these two modes of transportation, however, is a logistics problem that managers of ports have to deal with: how to store the containers temporarily. It’s rarely feasible to load a container directly from a ship onto a train or truck and have it whisked away to its final destination, mainly because a container ship’s cargo is intermixed. Even though container sizes are standardized, different container types are often grouped together in the ship’s cavernous holds. This is especially true for food, which is stored in refrigerated containers that need power during the voyage. Also, hazardous materials need to be segregated, the load needs to be balanced, and a dozen other factors considered that all effectively randomize the containers within a ship.
When containers come off the ship they have to be sorted for the next leg of their journey. These containers are staged since transportation of that leg isn’t always immediately available, and therein lies the problem for port managers.
Squeezing Them In
Containers take up a lot of space. ISO containers are all 8 feet (2.44 m) wide and are measured by TEUs, or twenty-foot (6.1 m) equivalent units. So, in any given load there will be a mix of 20′ and 40′ containers, plus a few oddball sizes mixed in (because standards aren’t always standard).
These boxes take up a lot of space on the ground, and the yards used for sorting them tend to be enormous. Luckily, containers stack nicely, and so port managers can achieve some space savings by piling the containers up. This requires special vehicles called straddle carriers — basically mobile cranes that can straddle a stack of containers and that are tall enough to hoist a container up over the top of the stack and carry it away.
Straddle carriers have traditionally been operated by a human driver, sitting in a cab high above the ground with a commanding view of the yard. Like other heavy equipment operators, it’s a job that requires skill and focus, lest disaster occurs. But increasingly, straddle carriers are being converted into autonomous vehicles, like the 27 units being used at the Ports of Auckland in New Zealand to increase the port’s capacity from 900,000 TEUs per year to over 1.7 million.
The pinpoint positioning that these self-driving behemoths are capable of has greatly increased the capacity of Auckland’s port, which is seriously constrained by its location in the heart of a major city.
Being able to squeeze more containers into the same space relies on location data that GPS would never be able to achieve, so the straddle carriers instead use a local positioning system based on time-of-flight from a series of transmitters located on poles around the yard. This allows the straddle carriers to achieve positional accuracy of 1 inch (25.4 mm).
The container terminal environment is an ideal test bed for self-driving vehicles. The environment is highly controlled, and the exact location of each vehicle within the system, manned or unmanned, is known. The lighting is controlled and even, the pavement is flat and smooth, and the task, while enormous, is well-defined and fairly simple. It’s the perfect environment for self-driving vehicles, and the gains in throughput along with the reduction in costs are more than enough justification to automate the freight.
[Featured images from Tom Scott’s excellent video on automation at the Ports of Auckland]
11 thoughts on “Automate the Freight: Shipping Containers Sorted by Robot Stevedores”
My favourite thing to watch when working on a vessel is the towers of Hanoi being played on the ground when the status of a box changes during loading. Huge time sink. The operators don’t usually notice, since they are running operation to operation, but quite visible from above. In the interest of keeping cheap crap cheap, the drivers of the yard tugs move FAST. Don’t step outside the walking area.
Just for the fun of it, some beef from EUROGATE/Bremerhaven:
A move (that is: picking a ISO-container up, either from ground or ship, move it somewhere else, either ship or ground) cost 260 €.
Delivery/Receiving an ISO-container (that is: passing the gate with it) costs 107 €.
Every transport (that is: pick up, move to different location that is not ship, put down) costs 107 €.
Twist lock handling (that is: locking/unlocking the conti-conti-connector) costs 16,50 €.
Lashing (that is: mostly securing with rigid rods) costs 33 €.
If not ISO-Container, prices roughly double. Extra handling doubles again.
And I bet they can count like a boss.
I think we need a change in the design of trucks/lorries to handle containers/teus/conexes.
Truck/trailers designed specifically to haul them, perhaps closer to the ground to reduce wind resistance for less fuel consumption and reduce lateral tipping in strong winds or cornering. For instance, a truck designed to handle only 20′ containers, instead of a 53′ truck/flatbed trailer which would be harder to maneuver in tight places.
With such re-design, it may be possible to make container “road trains”, trucks pulling 3 containers for long distances between source and destination.
Or, utilize the “empty space” below the trailer to carry batteries or fuel cells to power the truck.
detachable “solar roofs” for the trailers to power HVAC for insulated containers…
Meanwhile in Europe this is and has been a thing for many years.
But all this automation. Great for profit, not having to pay those highly skilled jobs to people.
Be a shame if someone jammed the signal.
Sadly that’s illegal, but replacing people with robots isn’t.
So affecting huge multinational’s profits is bad, but putting someone and their family out of work isn’t ?
Then again, how many times have ports shut down due to a stevedore union strike?
Any time is too often for me.
Since we’re making with the vague hypotheticals, why were they striking in the first place?
Jobs have been eliminated by progress for eons. Not much call for chamber-pot emptiers once toilets came along, and the buggy-whip industry died pretty quickly with the car. Not sure about the “night soil remediation engineers”, but buggy-whip makers were highly skilled tradesmen who probably didn’t deserve to get cast aside. But it happens, and one either adapts or fades into irrelevance.
Containers general ride on a chassis, which is designed for containers. Very seldom on flatbeds. They are at a height to clear the wheels and match up with most customers warehouse loading docks.
If you drive north on the Jersey Turnpike through the post-apocalyptic hellscape of Newark, just across from the airport are Port Newark and Port Elizabeth. There you can see thousands of those intermodal road frames stacked up waiting for containers. I used to love driving through there – between the refineries belching flame and smoke into the sky to the jets on approach to Newark looking like they’re lined up to land on the highway, there was never a shortage of urban decay to behold.
I don’t recall having ever seen one.
it may depend on where you live but they definitely exist. I live near two smaller container yards and there are both rail and road chassis around here for 20′ and 40′ varieties. The road chassis uses underneath the chassis for fuel/generators but typically don’t sit the container lower because the truck cabs often have wind deflectors set to standard trailer height and to go much lower than that would actually increase drag due to turbulence.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=truck+shipping+container+chassis&t=lm&iax=images&ia=images
As for road trains, well that is more dependent on the starting point and destination as the roads need to be much wider to handle a train of trailers. This means that existing locations in tight urban locations trailer trains are not feasible, road trains are really only a thing in Australia where the destinations are far apart and there is lots of room to get in and out of the yard (getting stuff into the city is still one truck to one trailer), in Europe the roads are too small for a long train and the distances are too close to make the connecting and disconnecting worth it. In North America there is just too much congestion for it to work as the traffic is aggressive and the truck drivers already have a hard enough time moving over with only one trailer.