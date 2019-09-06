Hackaday Podcast 034: 15 Years Of Hackaday, ESP8266 Hacked, Hydrogen Seeps Into Cars, Giant Scara Drawbot, Really Remote RC Car Racing

Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys wish Hackaday a happy fifteenth birthday! We also jump into a few vulns found (and fixed… ish) in the WiFi stack of ESP32/ESP8266 chips, try to get to the bottom of improved search for 3D printable CAD models, and drool over some really cool RC cars that add realism to head-to-head online racing. We look at the machining masterpiece that is a really huge SCARA arm drawbot, ask why Hydrogen cars haven’t been seeing the kind of sunlight that fully electric vehicles do, and give a big nod of approval to a guide on building your own custom USB cables.
New This Week:
- Happy 15th Birthday Hackaday!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Three ESP8266/ESP32 vulnerabilities have been found (and for the most part patched)
- Make your own USB cables like a boss!
- Satellite geeks figured out a lot from just one satellite image
- Going the distance to let people race RC cars on the Internet
- Big (and we mean big!) scara arm draws on A0 sized paper
- Mechpen: SCARA Drawbot For The Big Picture
- Here are some of those awesome graphics for Turtle simulator: Cubic cityscape #1
- ServoEaser by TodBot smooths the jerkiness of servo start/stop:
- Super8 (and regular 8 if you try hard enough) film scanner:
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- 3D Printering: The Search For Better Search
- Are Hydrogen Cars Still Happening?
- A fictional, less-than-glamorous view on the future of car-sharing: Hyperloops And Robot Cars, A Glimpse Into The Future
- Experimental Gases, Danger, and The Rock-afire Explosion