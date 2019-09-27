Picture this: You’re in your bed in the middle of the night, and you want to know what time it is. Bedside alarm clocks are a thing of the past and now you rely on your smartphone to tell the time. Only, if you turned the screen on, you’d find that looking at it in the dark is tantamount to staring at the sun without eye protection. [Michael] pictured the same thing and his solution for this scenario is a clever haptic-feedback clock.
The idea behind it is simple, a clock from which you can tell the time without having to use your eyes. This one gives you two options for that, the first one being a series of haptic pulses that let you tell the time simply by touching the device. The second, audibly telling the time with voice samples stored in a flash chip, was added in the second revision as [Michael] continues to refine his design. In addition to helping us assess the time in the dark, it’s also worth noting that this could be useful for those with visual impairments as well.
Until we can see the final product, you can help him out looking over the designs and sending pull requests over at the project’s GitHub page, or just watch his progress in the Hackaday.io page. We’ve seen some interesting ways to tell the time before, from a game of Tetris to a clock housed inside the shell of an old-school camera flash, but we’ve never seen one that uses haptic feedback before. We hope for the sake of our eyes that it catches on!
9 thoughts on “Haptic Clock Lets You Keep Your Eyes Shut At Night”
“Bedside alarm clocks are a thing of the past and now you rely on your smartphone to tell the time.”
There you go. you had the simple answer, and now you complicated it. Some things in life are best kept simple.
“We found an issue with the new solution, so instead of using the old solution, we built a NEW new solution!”
But seriously, there are times when I wake up in the night, but I know if I even open my eyes at all, I won’t be able to go back to sleep.
Here’s how I tell the time in the dark: “Alexa, what time is it?”
Projection clock? I might have to open one eye, but I don’t have to fiddle in the dark, and it’s a lot quicker to get an accurate answer.
Nice idea – wondering why it needed hardware & (yet another) PSU rather than writing a suitable mobile phone app?
How do you plan on opening the app without looking
My wife can’t stand ANY light in the bedroom when she’s sleeping. I need one of these!
One of the things suggested for good sleep hygiene is to not have a clock by the bed.
(Checking the time when having problems sleeping tends to make people stress about not
sleeping.)
Might be worth rethinking the problem. Is knowing the time what you really want?
For instance, if you just need to know the proximity of alarm time, then maybe
just giving feedback on that (with a yes/no, or some feedback with a few more levels)
might reduce the cognitive load, and reduce worry about how long it has been since you last checked. (Don’t have to find what the time is, compute the relation of that to wakeup time, etc.)
e.g. it vibrates if alarm is within 1 hour. Or, if need more resolution, it vibrates twice if wakeup in 1/2 hour.
This is a centuries old concept. Montre a Tact pocketwatches were made for the blind hundreds of years ago, they had bumps for hours indices around the case, and a special hour hand that floated to a hard stop inside the watch when the wearer touched it.
The hand could be rotated to that hard stop, which was on an isolated hour gear in the watch, so the stop for the hand would follow the time on the hour gear.
This worked all day long, so wealthy blind men could reasonably accurately tell the time.