Haptic Clock Lets You Keep Your Eyes Shut At Night

  1. “Bedside alarm clocks are a thing of the past and now you rely on your smartphone to tell the time.”
    There you go. you had the simple answer, and now you complicated it. Some things in life are best kept simple.

    1. “We found an issue with the new solution, so instead of using the old solution, we built a NEW new solution!”
      But seriously, there are times when I wake up in the night, but I know if I even open my eyes at all, I won’t be able to go back to sleep.

  6. One of the things suggested for good sleep hygiene is to not have a clock by the bed.
    (Checking the time when having problems sleeping tends to make people stress about not
    sleeping.)

    Might be worth rethinking the problem. Is knowing the time what you really want?
    For instance, if you just need to know the proximity of alarm time, then maybe
    just giving feedback on that (with a yes/no, or some feedback with a few more levels)
    might reduce the cognitive load, and reduce worry about how long it has been since you last checked. (Don’t have to find what the time is, compute the relation of that to wakeup time, etc.)

    e.g. it vibrates if alarm is within 1 hour. Or, if need more resolution, it vibrates twice if wakeup in 1/2 hour.

  7. This is a centuries old concept. Montre a Tact pocketwatches were made for the blind hundreds of years ago, they had bumps for hours indices around the case, and a special hour hand that floated to a hard stop inside the watch when the wearer touched it.

    The hand could be rotated to that hard stop, which was on an isolated hour gear in the watch, so the stop for the hand would follow the time on the hour gear.

    This worked all day long, so wealthy blind men could reasonably accurately tell the time.

