Keeping Kids In School The Smart Way

For institutions with high traffic, such as schools and movie theaters, it can be difficult to keep track of individuals moving in and out, especially without a critical mass of security. For schools especially, keeping track of student attendance and preventing kids from leaving campus in the middle of the day can be a costly problem.
The solution that Tunisian engineers [Michael Djimeli], [Darius Koliou], and [Jinette Tankoua] came up with was to create a smart gate that only turns when checks are carried out by designated security officers. The design is retrofitted to existing school turnstiles in his hometown of Monastir, Tunisia, and uses an RFID card, biometric devices, and a host of access controls to ensure that the student attempting to turn the turnstile is validated first.
The smart gate uses a few methods for identification – either by RFID, fingerprint, facial recognition, or by reading a QR code. An external database stores each user’s data and their transaction history, effectively storing their attendance data. In addition to relaying the information to an administrator, the smart gate also checks the credit of the user — whether they’ve paid the entrance fee for a movie theater, or whether they’re permitted to exit school grounds as a student.
A Raspberry Pi is used as the card collector, relaying information on transaction data over WiFi. Meanwhile local identification information via biometric devices and key fobs are relayed to the processor over Bluetooth. There are also plans to develop a mobile app to track the status of the smart gate remotely.
While the full systems integration isn’t published yet, there are several photos of the control box, which shows the components used for the first smart gate. The mechanical design was successfully tested on the IUC Douala Cameroon university campus (with 35-45 students identified per minute), and the project will hopefully be repeated within more schools in the coming year.
10 thoughts on “Keeping Kids In School The Smart Way”
I believe, it is more about keeping non-students out rather then students in. If it is otherwise, then something went terribly wrong.
Is that why they provided the bars so you can easily climb over? :D
So do they not have mass shooters or fire in Tunisia?
They have the best tuna salad.
The difference between this and a prison is…. what again?
Wow, the line between schools and prisons has really blurred in Tunisia. What a depressing use for technology.
+1
What if you block the wifi tho, it’s either a fire risk (you can’t get in/out in a fire) or entirely pointless (it allows you freely in/out). All without identifying the user!.
I see problems. High school kids are smart as any hacker and will find a way to get “things” past this, while at the same time these barriers will impede evacuation and force a “shelter in place” policy that creates sitting ducks, or worse yet funnels them through easily predicted exit routes.
Rather than have the students moving from classroom to classroom inside of vast schools, it would be better to have much smaller facilities and the teachers are the ones that move from classroom to classroom and school to school. Screw the complaints that this would be inefficient, we’re talking lives here.
I did have a fat crazy guy in high school point a loaded .22 cal in my face in the men’s room. Crazy happens and we all know it. That dude didn’t make it out of high school, year or so later with that same pistol he was killed in an exchange with police.
Doubt you can stop every crazy…. but you can limit the number of available victims.
“Rather than have the students moving from classroom to classroom inside of vast schools, it would be better to have much smaller facilities and the teachers are the ones that move from classroom to classroom and school to school.”
This wouldn’t work in a system where not every student take the same set of classes in a day. IOW, when students can choose which classes they take, you can’t easily group them in a classroom for an entire day. Now, I don’t know what the school system is Tunisia is like, so I can’t say whether this would work there.