As hackers, we’re well accustomed to working with what we have on hand. That’s the name of the game, really. A large majority of the projects that have graced these pages are the direct result of trying to coerce a piece of hardware or software into doing something it was never designed to do, for better or for worse.
But even still, attempting to build a functional lathe using scrap pieces from granite countertops is a new one for us. [Nonsense Creativity] has spent the last several months working on this build, and as of his latest video, it’s finally getting to the point at which the casual observer might recognise where he’s going with it.
We won’t even hazard a guess as to the suitability of thick pieces of granite for building tools, but we’re willing to bet that it will be plenty heavy enough. Then again, his choice of building material might not be completely without precedent. After all, we once saw a lathe built out of concrete.
Building a lathe out of what you’ve got laying around the shop is of course something of a tradition at this point., but if you’re not quite up to the challenge of cutting your own metal (or granite, as the case may be), [Quinn Dunki] has put together a lathe buying guide that you may find useful.
5 thoughts on “Scratch Building A Lathe From Pieces Of Granite”
Part of my work is modernizing old CNC mills, and in the PCB milling world I’ve seen several using granite slabs as the Y axis. It works surprisingly well. I guess a lot of work goes into initially making the parts.
Do you have a site to display any of your work? Lathe fetishists everywhere would love to know..
Dan Gelbart was definitely this guy’s inspiration. His all air bearing granite lathe is probably the single most lustworthy machine I’ve ever seen, and I’d kill to have one. Heck, I’d kill to get even a set of serious plans to make one of these.
https://youtu.be/sFrVdoOhu1Q
If this had copper lead screws it would be the spitting image of the lathes the Egyptians (or the aliens) used to build the pyramids.
Yeah, you’re killing me.
This is pretty awful upon further inspection. Comparing this to Gelbart’s is like comparing a burned dirt pile to a granite skyscraper