Tricking The Brain Into Seeing Boosted Contrast In Stereo Imagery

Last year a team of researchers published a paper detailing a method of boosting visual contrast and image quality in stereoscopic displays. The method is called Dichoptic Contrast Enhancement (DiCE) and works by showing each eye a slightly different version of an image, tricking the brain into fusing the two views together in a way that boosts perceived image quality. This only works on stereoscopic displays like VR headsets, but it’s computationally simple and easily implemented. This trick could be used to offset some of the limitations of displays used in headsets, for example making them appear capable of deeper contrast levels than they can physically deliver. This is good, because higher contrasts are generally perceived as being more realistic and three-dimensional; important factors in VR headsets and other stereoscopic displays.
Stereoscopic vision works by having the brain fuse together what both eyes see, and this process is called binocular fusion. The small differences between what each eye sees mostly conveys a sense of depth to us, but DiCE uses some of the quirks of binocular fusion to trick the brain into perceiving enhanced contrast in the visuals. This perceived higher contrast in turn leads to a stronger sense of depth and overall image quality.
To pull off this trick, DiCE displays a different contrast level to both eyes in a way designed to encourage the brain to fuse them together in a positive way. In short, using a separate and different dynamic contrast range for each eye yields an overall greater perceived contrast range in the fused image. That’s simple in theory, but in practice there were a number of problems to solve. Chief among them was the fact that if the difference between what each eyes sees is too great, the result is discomfort due to binocular rivalry. The hard scientific work behind DiCE came from experimentally determining sweet spots, and pre-computing filters independent of viewer and content so that it could be applied in real-time for a consistent result.
Things like this are reminders that we experience the world only through the filter of our senses, and our perception of reality has quirks that can be demonstrated by things like this project and other “sensory fusion” edge cases like the Thermal Grill Illusion, which we saw used as the basis for a replica of the Pain Box from Dune.
A short video overview of the method is embedded below, and a PDF of the publication can be downloaded for further reading. Want a more hands-on approach? The team even made a DiCE plugin (freely) available from the Unity asset store.
[via Road to VR]
7 thoughts on “Tricking The Brain Into Seeing Boosted Contrast In Stereo Imagery”
Human HDR. Wonder if viewer fatigue goes up all from the background processing happening in your head?
>The result is greater perceived contrast and image quality
The contrast is greater, but the image quality isn’t. I get the same shimmering effect as when you use the cross-eye effect in spot the difference games – except now it’s on the entire image. It basically looks like a glossy magazine image that reflects ambient lights.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Binocular_rivalry
>When one image is presented to one eye and a very different image is presented to the other (also known as dichoptic presentation), instead of the two images being seen superimposed, one image is seen for a few moments,[2] then the other, then the first, and so on, randomly for as long as one cares to look.
>When the images presented to the eyes differ only in their lightnesses, a form of rivalry called binocular lustre may be seen.
Is that when only one eye is very stoned?
Wonder if optical illusions can be used to overcome any other VR limitations?
The trouble with any form of optical trickery that relies on human perception is the variety of humans – astigmatisms for example hugely mess with binocular depth perception. To the point that only one eye is ever in use at a time (potentially) and all depth perception seems to be based on relative dimensions (I don’t suffer from the problem but know some that do).
So while this sort of ‘magic’ might work for some I would be astonished if it worked for more than 9/10 folks as described at all. That said any clever magic that improves performance for some people is well worth looking into, I just don’t think VR’s limitations will really be solved by them.
Although with where the best headsets are now it seems most of the limitations are probably not optical at all but practical issues of running at high fps, weight, hygiene, and interactions with the real world (yes better images could be made – but its not like even the first generation of consumer VR was bad – much like how many people have actually moved on from 1080P to 2/4K monitors (for gaming at least) vs how many jumped in a similar time from the 640×480 CRT? I’d say from experience the first generation of VR is very much a 720P type image – good enough it doesn’t scream bad for moving images, but when really studying a fine detail like text you will notice.)
Not overcome, but if you want to see one that really makes VR development more frustrating look up chromostereopsis
There’s also another 3D trick where you wear shades over one eye only while watching a film clip with parallax movement. The eyes compensate for the difference in brightness so you stop noticing it after a moment, but the eye responds slower when it has less light, so the parallax movement causes the image to be perceived at a different time in each eye, which makes the parallax motion pop out as difference in depth.
This trick causes the same effect. The darker image appears later, so the 3D illusion is messed up the more difference there is between the images.