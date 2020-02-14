Hackaday Podcast 054: Xenomorph Cookies, 101 Uses For Hot Glue, Rolling Robots, And A Clippy Computer

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys reflect on great hacks of the past few days. Strain relief is something every electronics geek encounters and there’s a spiffy way to make your hot-glue look like a factory connector. There’s something in the air and it seems to be recreating early computers. Did you know astronauts are baking cookies they’re forbidden to eat? And did you hear about the 3D printer that’s being fed oil from the deep fryer?
Episode 054 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Hackaday Belgrade is May 9th!
- Voja Antonic’s origina Galaksija computer article (January 1984, use top arrows for navigation)
- Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Coronavirus Supply Chain Exposure?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- A Modern Take On The “Paperclip Computer”
- Automatic Component Tape Cutter For When Your Electronics Kit Hits The Big Time
- Xbox Controller Provides Intro To SWD Hacking
- Laser Tachometer Knows How Fast You Were Spinning Back There
- Cheap Strain Relief By Casting Hot Glue In A 3D Print
- Rollbot Crams Ten Arms Onto One Wheel
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: