Ancient History Of The Phone Jack

While watching a video about old radios from the 1920s, a phone jack popped up. The host mentioned that phone jacks are super old and he wondered what was their origin. I always assumed they had something to do with the telephone system, and that’s right, but I had no idea how old they really are and how they’ve evolved. Turns out the venerable plug goes back to at least 1878.
Keep in mind, I’m talking about the good old fashioned 1/4″ phone jack with two wires. Over time, the jack and plug have spawned different versions with more wires and — particularly — smaller dimensions. The headphone jack that many smartphone makers are dropping is a direct descendant of that old phone jack. But a mono cable like you would see connecting an electric guitar or another mono source would be right at home connected to a 1900s switchboard. Let’s take a look at the origins of a design that’s almost 150 years old and still in use.
A Connector Design for the Long Haul
There’s some debate over which switchboard was the first in operation. But in Boston or Connecticut, the year was around 1877 or 1878 and it used something recognizable as a phone plug. The word jack wasn’t in use yet, though. That came from Charles Scribner’s patent of a “spring jack” that allows the plug to open a switch contact. Some later documents also call it a jackknife switch, apparently since the plug is somewhat like a pocket knife. The advancement made life at the switchboard easier and is also the mechanism radios use to disconnect the speaker when you plug in headphones.
Scribner would go on to get more patents related to the plug, and the 1893 patent drawing looks like a modern plug and jack. As you might expect, all of these patents were assigned to the phone company.
From Mono to Stereo
The plug is simplicity itself. Just two conducting cylinders with a small insulating ring keeping them apart. The shape of the tip pushes a spring-loaded retainer. As long as the plug and the jack have roughly the same idea of where the insulating ring is, everything will be fine.
Of course, there was some variation in early designs, but the rounded tip quickly gained favor and would work with most jacks. The fact that the phone company was the primary source for these for decades made sure things were compatible, too. Not that they didn’t find wide application for headphones and even in the military.
Of course, later, it was common to see a third ring to handle stereo audio. At first, the stereo plugs were given a sharper tip so it would be possible to build jacks that would not accept a mono plug. After all, plugging a mono cable into a stereo jack will short the right channel to ground. However, this was unworkable in practice and for many years now, mono and stereo plugs have the same sharper profile that originally meant stereo.
The Twenty-First Century and Beyond
We still have both the original phone jack and variants of all sorts. Until recently, most cell phones had a small variant of the phone jack with four conductors for a headset — usually known as TRRS for tip-ring-ring-sleeve. Many still do, at least for now. The phone company’s “cord board” probably would be unrecognizable to Scribner, but he could still find some of his plugs at the local guitar store.
It doesn’t help that many people call a “registered jack” (like an RJ-11 or RJ-45) a phone jack. Then there’s the “phono” plug and jack — which I’ve always called RCA connectors. Just remember the next time you plug in those high-end headphones, the plug in your hand has way over a century of heritage.
Of course, switchboards became much rarer with the ability to dial your own calls. Then came the answering machine.
8 thoughts on “Ancient History Of The Phone Jack”
More years ago than I care to remember I happened upon a variation that was a bloody nuisance!
I had a Framus Star-Bass, and the non-replaceable jack socket wasn’t the 1/4″ I thought was completely universal by then, it was 6mm.
I had to turn down a couple of 1/4″ plugs to make a pair of leads so I had a spare, then guard them with my life against other members of the band because they were near enough to fit their gear, but theirs wouldn’t fit mine.
The third ring was not for stereo. It was developed for three-wire telephone hookups. Your phone was either the tip or the ring circuit, with the common shared.
I should be clearer here: the three wire was at the patch board. Only two wires went to the party line, and the board operator at in the office would ring the line (bell voltage) with one pattern for the tip customer, a different for the ring customer for incoming calls. I don’t recall how outgoing was handled. I was mighty young the last time I experienced this system.
A bit of history, Thank you.
IIRC, John Koss approached two stereo manufacturers to get them to incorporate the 1/4″ stereo plug in their equipment.
To increase his chances of success, he told each of them (separately) that the other company was going to put one in their next year’s equipment.
The following link does not mention that, I believe I read it decades ago in Stereo Review.
https://www.koss.com/history
Phone jacks and TRS connectors are NOT the same thing.
One of the main features of jack fields in telephone and broadcast sites was jack normalling where when there wasn’t a plug inserted in the jack, the jack had switch contacts which connected the equipment in the associated racks in a normally wired circuit. As an example: a modulation limiter would be wired through a jack field with inputs and outputs connected say from the main mixing board to the studio transmitter link. If you wanted to bypass that limiter all you would have to do is plug in plugs in the jacks and it would select the inputs/outputs from the plugs and disconnect the “normalled” circuit for the limiter. This was pretty standard wiring up through the early 70’s but studio wiring then became a free for all and pretty pitiful.
The really amazing thing is that (with the exception of jack normalling) the jack field wiring standards of 1940’s through the 1970’s are almost identical to current IT “structured cabling” standards today. (MDF, IDF, vertical, horizontal distribution, etc.), just with UTP, STP and fiber circuits instead of balanced audio lines.
BTW, tip ring sleeve was always for sleeve being the shield and tip and ring being balanced audio until the 70’s where these standards went away and broadcasters opened the door to hum and noise from poorly designed unbalanced and unterminated circuits.
I find that engineers today have a hard time running audio from one room to another over twisted pair where in early broadcasting and phone circuits it was perfectly normal to run high fidelity wideband audio over balanced Telco lines at distances of 10 miles or more.
Fascinating how genuinely versatile so much of this ‘old’ technology is and how it lends itself to cross-connectivity and therefore innovation. We seem to be losing that in a lot of electronics and computerised products these days, which has potentially bad consequences for improvised or accidental innovative working and thinking in the future…