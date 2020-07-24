Hackaday Podcast 077: Secret Life Of SD Cards, Mining Minecraft’s Secret Seed, BadPower Is Bad, And Sailing A Sea Of Neon

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams are deep in the hacks this week. What if making your own display matrix meant a microcontroller board for every pixel? That’s the gist of this incredible neon display. There’s a lot of dark art poured into the slivers of microSD cards and this week saw multiple hacks digging into the hidden test pads of these devices. You’ve heard of Folding@Home, but what about Minecraft@Home, the effort to find world seeds from screenshots. And when USB chargers have exposed and rewritable firmware, what could possibly go wrong?
- The Real Story: How Samsung Blu Ray Players Were Bricked
- Stay At Home, HOPE And DEF CON Will Come To You
- Digging Deep Into SD Card Secrets
- BadPower Vulnerability In Fast Chargers Might Make Phones Halt And Catch Fire
- Finding The Random Seed Of Minecraft’s Title Screen
- Can A 3D Printer Print Better Filament For Itself?
- 384 Neon Bulbs Become Attractive Display
- A Tin Can Modem, Just For Fun
