Some monitors lack the holes on the back that make them VESA-compliant, so mounting them on a monitor arm can be a non-starter. To handle this, [Patrick Hallek] designed and 3D printed these adapter arms to make flat monitors mount to VESA hardware whether they want to or not.
How does it work? When a monitor can’t attach directly to a VESA mount, this assembly attaches to the mount instead. The three arms extend around the edge of the monitor to grip it from the bottom and top. Some hex-head M5 bolts and nuts are all that are required to assemble the parts, and the top arm is adjustable to accommodate different sizes of monitor. As long as the screen size is between 17 and 27 inches diagonal, and the monitor thickness falls between 30 mm and 75 mm, it should fit.
It’s a smart design that leverages one of the strengths of 3D printing: that of creating specialized adapters or fixtures that would be troublesome to make by hand. That is not to say that there’s no other way to make exactly what one wants when it comes to mounting monitors: check out this triple-monitor setup using some common metal struts, no welding required.
[via reddit]
6 thoughts on “Monitor Not VESA-Compliant? It Is Now!”
“When you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail”.
I wouldn’t trust that plastic to support the weight long-term. Would not a couple of pieces of wood or aluminum have been a better choice? But, I suppose that lacks the “I am a clever hacker with a 3-D printer” cred.
There’s already an adapter for that monitor: https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/71TYBBzSb3L.jpg
And these mounting brackets are also sold as kits made of pressed steel, which I would trust more than printed plastic to not creep and fall off.
People here clearly underestimate the strength of 3D printed parts.
It’s not the strength – plastics creep. It’s not a question of if, but when – the plastic brackets will yield over time with a heavy item like a monitor.
By the time he finished drawing this in CAD I’d have similar mounting cut and welded from scrap steel laying around the shop.