Retailers have instituted enhanced cleaning procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an aim to keep frequently touched surfaces as clean as possible. Certainly one of the most commonly handled objects in the entire store is the payment terminal by the register, and the PIN pad specifically. Which is why [Josh Starnes] is working on a UV sterilizer that mounts onto a standard credit card terminal.
It’s a simple enough idea, but as is often the case, figuring out how to properly execute it is where things get tricky. [Josh] has already moved through several design iterations for his 3D printed enclosure in an attempt to make something that’s unobtrusive enough to be practical. The goal is to make something that the user won’t mistake for some kind of skimming device, which can certainly be tricky.
The skeptics in the audience will be happy to hear that [Josh] isn’t bothering with an LED UV source, either. We’ve all seen the pitfalls of trying to sanitize using UV LEDs, so this design goes old school with a small 12 volt UV bulb. That does mean it will need a dedicated power source however, which it seems like he’ll be addressing in the next phase of the project.
6 thoughts on “A PIN Pad Blasting UV Sanitizer”
I wonder if a small ozone generator might be more efficient? Great idea none the less, despite constant wiping; I’m sure these pads are not very sanitary
How about wiping with alcohol between uses, thus sparing the plastics and pigments from the UV damage?
Alcohol can cause damage over time too, depends on the actual material, same as UV
This really, really, really looks like a skimming device, maybe a uv opaque glass covering over the bulb to ensure people it is legit.
So when can we expect an article on the card skimmer version?
I see anything looks like a mod to my atm I’m going elsewhere. because skimmers.