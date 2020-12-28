If someone gifted you a cheap laptop this holiday season, you might be a little put out by the 2GB of RAM and the 400 MHz CPU. However, you might appreciate it more once you look at [Noel’s Retro Lab’s] 4.8 Kg Amstrad PPC512 He shows it off inside and out in the video below.
Unlike a modern laptop, this oldie but goodie has a full keyboard that swings out of the main body. The space below the keyboard contains the LCD screen, which [Noel] is going to have to replace with an LCD from another unit that was in worse shape but had a good-looking screen. In this video, he gets as far as getting video output to an external monitor, but neither LCD shows any sign of life. But he’s planning more videos soon.
The MS-DOS 3.3 computer’s LCD could emulate a CGA or MDA screen but had no backlight. The 8 MHz NEC V30 processor had 512K of memory, hence the part number. There was also a similar model with 640K of memory and a (gasp) 2400 baud modem.
The power options for this laptop were a bit odd by today’s standards. The computer could use an AC adapter or a car adapter. It could also run on ten C-size batteries. There were also matching external monitors that were able to power the machine.
We’ve seen LCD transplants on this class of machine before, although that one went from monochrome to color. These may not seem very portable, but compared to the earlier “luggable” computers, they were great.
3 thoughts on “Think Your Laptop Is Anemic? Try An MSDOS One”
Is there a story beyond “this is a broken computer” here?
Interesting. CGA uses NTSC compatible timings, so some one could install a little LCD/TFT/OLED video monitor as a replacement and use Composite (CVBS) or RGBI to interface with it.
Okay, RGBI would need some bit of tinkering. If the monitor can’t handle SCART compatible RGB signals, a little extra circuits could help to interface with VGA. Some displays are 15KHz tolerant, either because they are also intended for TV sets or because the are also accepting Composite signals.
That being said, these are just some random thoughts of mine.
There are other things to consider, whivh I have missed. Like Composite CGA modes or games using NTSC artifacts. They perhaps require a real CRT TV or a sophisticated CRT emulation. ;)