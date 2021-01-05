Think you’ve seen the best component storage system? This system could only be better if you could walk up and talk to it. [APTechnologies] was tired of using a hodgepodge of drawers and boxen for storing their components. What they needed was an all-purpose solution for storing all kinds of small-to-medium-sized goodies, be they through hole or SMT.
This one happens to have a software interface as well that is searchable with short, crisp expressions that find parts by ID or with parameters. It’s a Python 3 script running on a Raspberry Pi 4B that’s hiding behind the HDMI display. [APTechnologies] printed a special arm for that, and you can find all the files on GitHub. Not only does the LED above the corresponding drawer light up, it lights up in a color that represents the inventory levels. We assume green/yellow/red, but [APTechnologies] doesn’t specify.
Don’t know what to do with some of your components? If they’re really old, they may be no good anymore. It just depends.
10 thoughts on “The Last Component Storage System You’d Ever Need”
Neat. I have a similar system for my library.
No electronics involved here really. Just using 200 empty small TICTAC Boxes numbered 1 to 200, placed 20 each in 10 IKEA picture frames each and 2 pages description – one line each with the contents. I can take the ones out I need with the parts for a project. Could make the pages searchable to make it a bit electronic at least, but was not needed until now, as all 200 are visible with the contents. Picture frames next to each other on a wall. And there are as well the larger TICTAC Boxes, where the whole project might fit – including the 2 to 4 AAA batteries.
Built up over the last 5 years, so empty about 1 new TicTac boc per week …
Can you post a photo for us?
That is a lot of fun but you should see my local pharmacy, their entire back room is a robot that retrieves the required item and delivers it to a tray which then slides through a small door to the counter area once all of the required items are in it. They even have a camera inside and a screen for customers to entertain themselves by watching it at work. The amazing thing is I’m not even in a big city, just on the edge of a satellite suburb of a regional city. We really are pretty rural, I have cows, and kangaroos, across the road from my house, which makes you wonder if all of the pharmacy outlets are running these robots now because they are cost effective, or is my local guy just an alpha nerd? I’d like to have a system for all of my stuff which just required you to show a camera the item then where you put it and it could tell you later where to find it, as a precursor to having a robot that fetched it or stored it for you. Perhaps the equivalent of one of those huge DIY CNC tables but wall mounted over an array of storage modules. Pretty lights are optional, unless you use them to indicate the location you need to go to.
I just have the parts bins from Radio Shack.
It has a picture of the parts on each drawer.
That system is BEGGING for a really slick web based front-end. When I get to building my workshop I am totally going to do this.
Mycroft has good speech to text capabilities and exists for raspberry pi.
All this and no video of it in action. GMAB!!!
“This system could only be better if” …it had completely transparent (not translucent) front windows on the drawers, so the contents can be seen without having to pull drawers or rely on some external search management. And angle the drawer floors 20 degrees or so that small items slide down towards the front window.
All these systems of categorising and retrieving parts are only as good as your organisational skills in putting them back in the correct place. One absent-minded slip up and it could be a long time before you see it again.