We are always surprised that Amazon or Google doesn’t employ Kelsey Grammer — TV’s Frasier — as a spokesman for their smart home devices. After all, his catchphrase was, “I’m listening…” Maybe they don’t want to remind you that the device could, theoretically, be sending everything you say to them or a nefarious hacker or government agency. Sure, there’s a mute button and it lights up a red LED.
But if you are truly paranoid, that’s not enough. After all, the same people want to eavesdrop on you would be happy to fake a red light. [Electronupdate] had the same thought and decided to answer the question: does the mute button really mute your microphone? The answer required not only some case opening and analysis, but there was even some IC decapsulation.
We were impressed with the depth of the analysis. The tiny SMD parts are marked confusingly, and if you are really paranoid you don’t believe them anyway. But looking at the actual circuit die is pretty unambiguous. The parts in question turned out to be a Schmitt trigger, a flip flop, and a NAND gate.
In the end, it appears that the red mute light comes on when the microphone has no power. So it looks like the mute button is real. The comments are already speculating ways that a spy could listen in even with the red light on — or at least appearing on, but it isn’t clear that would really be possible.
Tearing down home assistants is a common practice. If you think a device like this can’t be coopted, think again.
9 thoughts on “Is Your Echo Flex Listening?”
What? So the RED LIGHT means it is NOT LISTENING?
That’s the opposite of what everybody else has been doing for years, with videocams, and even the webcams of today, turning on a light when they are ON, not when they are off!
reset input = fake.
Well, if you look up how much information is collected daily by tech. companies you might be amazed. They are essentially trying to record reality in real time on a server farm somewhere, this is why some are try I g to sink server farms in a cold ocean somewhere to cool said farms, as these server farms require Huge amount of power to maintain, like all the time, which is another issue all together, but I digress. Anyway, one of the issues I could see with collecting all this information, which they may not have sufficiently developed AI to sift through all said information to some amount of usefulness yet, is redundancy in information collected. If one is having issues with volume and ability to sift through said volume, I would expect you wouldn’t want to sift through the same information over and over again, thusly wasting all sorts of resources, as more than not of ‘smart tech’ as a whole is already recording whatever it hears, or sees in some cases. How many items in todays average home is recording something or another for some purpose or another? Mute this thing, no worries, there are three more recording the same thing. If everthing had a mute button that worked, then ok, hiwever we know this isn’t the case. There is more, but why.
I forgot to say, nice work you did there, I certainly appreciate your efforts.
Since you are being paranoid, they could disguise the real spying microphone as some other part, then leave a secondary one in plain sight, to misguide those few that would inspect the appliance and/or remove the microphone.
Most speakers make decent microphones…transduction is bidirectional.
And ceramic capacitors make mediocre microphones.
how changing language to Polish in echo Amazon?
The mute button might be very real, in the sense that an active microphone with no power is highly muted in output signal. The real question this raises for those paranoid enough to care, but stupid enough to still have the device is does the signal drop enough that it really isn’t able to listen at all.
I’ve used a powered studio mic with no power without noticing before – if there’s any auto volume or easy volume slider to correct when the mic signal is low, so you probably get more noise, but it still works just fine. I’d expect these surface mount mics to be the same, though because of their much smaller size its possible they are not able to produce a useable signal with no power. Its not something I’ve ever looked into.
