Hackaday Podcast Ep 104: Delicous AI, DVD Scanning Microscope, And Battery-Friendly Microcontroller Designs

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys spin the wheel of hardware hacking brilliance. We’re enamored with the quest for a root shell on a Nissan Xterra infotainment system, and smitten with a scanning microscope that uses a laser beam and precision positioning from DVD drives. We speculate on the future of artificial intelligence in the culinary arts. And this week turned up a clever way to monitor utility usage while only changing the battery on your sensor once per year.
- Nissan Gives Up Root Shell Thanks To Hacked USB Drive
- DVD Optics Power This Scanning Laser Microscope
- Youngster’s ESP32 Jukebox Uses RFID To Queue Tunes
- Giant DIY Mouse Sets The Ball Free
- Old Gas Meter Gets Smart With The ESP8266
- Logic Meter Aims To Make Hobby Electronics Troubleshooting Easier
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
