Hackaday Podcast Ep 104: Delicous AI, DVD Scanning Microscope, And Battery-Friendly Microcontroller Designs

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys spin the wheel of hardware hacking brilliance. We’re enamored with the quest for a root shell on a Nissan Xterra infotainment system, and smitten with a scanning microscope that uses a laser beam and precision positioning from DVD drives. We speculate on the future of artificial intelligence in the culinary arts. And this week turned up a clever way to monitor utility usage while only changing the battery on your sensor once per year.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (~65 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 104 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Elliot’s working on a rover with mechanum wheels

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: