It’s recently come to our attention that a company by the name of Nourished has carved out a niche for themselves by offering made-to-order gummy vitamins produced with their own custom designed 3D printers. Customers can either select from an array of pre-configured “stacks”, or dial in their own seven layers of gelatinous goodness for a completely bespoke supplement.
Now we can’t vouch for whether or not taking a custom supplement like this is any better than just popping a traditional multi-vitamin, but we’ll admit the hardware Nourished has developed is pretty interesting. As briefly seen in the video after the break, large syringes are filled with the seven different vitamin suspensions, and then loaded into what appears to be a heated chamber for extrusion. This is not unlike other food-grade 3D printers we’ve seen, such as the Cocoa Press.
It looks like all of the syringes are being depressed simultaneously with a plate and a pair of beefy lead screws, so it seems the order in which the layers are placed down must be different for each nozzle. A blog post on the company’s site from early last year shows a wildly different machine being used to produce the vitamins, so either their core technology is changing rapidly, or perhaps the printer being used depends on whether they’re running off the customized stacks versus the standard formulations.
Interestingly, this is very similar to a concept floated by the U.S. Army’s Combat Feeding Directorate (CFD) back in 2014. They reasoned that a 3D printer could be used to produce meal bars that were customized for each soldier’s personal nutritional needs. Being largely impractical for the battlefield, the program didn’t get very far. But thanks to consumers who are willing to pay the premium that Nourished is charging for this service, it seems the idea has turned into a lucrative business model.
11 thoughts on “Custom 3D Printed Vitamins Are Just A Few Clicks Away”
If they just do stacks, maybe making sheets of supplement, cutting and stacking them will be faster/cheaper? 3d printing is good if you need custom shapes.
If they had it all in powders they could just fill capsules too. So it does seem a bit gimmicky.
My first thought was they’ve just reinvented the compounding pharmacy but with new buzz words.
Ah, vitamin supplements…the fastest way to achieve expensive urine!
How would one know how much of which vitamins to add the the mix? Maybe from your horoscope? Or a recommendation from your yoga teacher? Or maybe from a post you saw on facebook?
People are such sheep!
Well my Dr. said I had an extreme vitamin B and D deficiency which was cause other problems… so maybe not all are sheep.
Vegan?
They give you a poll to see what overrall problems you have and what age/condition you are, then based on that they give you vitamins which typically treat those conditions. Of course you can first do blood checks, that will make it more targetted.
My horoscope is made by an expert at figuring out the positions of the stars and planets at the time of my birth, and their natural implications for my personality, health, and the overall trajectory of my life.
Are their “experts” more expert than that?
First: if you eat relatively normal, you don’t need vitamins. With the exception of vitamin D3, which actually isn’t a vitamin, but a hormone.
Second: the pharmacist in me wonders about the thermostabilty of vitamins.
I’ll just stick with lots of veggies, fruits and nuts.
Let them pay a premium for eating green soylent
I can see having a system that automatically pumps varying amounts of different vitamins into a mixing chamber to get custom content. It’s not like the nutritional value is in the shape though. Why 3d print it? Once the right proportions are in the mixing chamber it should be able to just extrude it into a fixed shape cast or just plop it onto something like a cookie sheet to harden, be pried off and swallowed. Why print it bit by bit through a narrow nozzle?
