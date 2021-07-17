The semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Although auto manufacturers were some of the first effected, the shortage has now spread and is impacting all sorts of projects, including the Smoothieboard open-source CNC controllers.
[Chris Cecil] walks through the production woes they’ve had over the last few months. It began this spring with a batch of the V1.1 boards. The prices of some of their chips started jumping, and then they were informed that the microcontroller that serves as the brains of the Smoothieboard was only available for five times the old price. In the end, they placed a smaller order, and V1.1 Smoothieboards will likely be scarce until the microcontroller’s price returns to normal.
Getting V2 of the boards into production has been even more difficult. Just weeks before the final prototype, it was discovered that the LPC4330 microcontroller the V2 was built around was also sold out worldwide. With the shortage in mind, a hole was left in the layout of the final version of V2 so that they could finish the design around whatever microcontroller they were able to get. In the end, they were able to lock down a supply of STM32H745 controllers, which are actually substantially more capable than the original device.
If you’re interested in the origins of the chip shortage, this article from January is a good place to start. This isn’t the first time parts shortages have wreaked havoc on the world of electronics—does anyone remember the global resistor shortage of ’18?
4 thoughts on “Tales From The Global Chip Shortage: Smoothieboard”
I’m nearly done writing an update to the kickstarter about this. I keep pushing it to later because of work and constant new developments, but now that HaD has made an article about this, it’s the right time to publish I guess. Will come back here with a link.
This shortage really is annoying, and far worse for the poorer student/hobbist that will only be ordering 100 of anything max, and probably less than 10… At the moment some chips I’d like to play with are only really available to me by buying a product containing them, which I’ll pass on as that is just more e-waste generated, even though the product is actually cheaper than the chip right now…
Hope the Smoothie V2 gets over the final hump ok, as I’ve been looking forward to playing with it for what feels like forever… Still should be worth it when its ready.
LPC1768 and LPC1769 are used on a very popular aftermarket 3d printer controller board, and the manufacturer was forced to rush the release of a newer version using STM32F407 microcontrollers. Some sources even say that these LPC models were prematurely EOLed.
And to think that this SNAFU will last 12-18 months still, from some sources I’ve been reading.
I have lived thru a number of chip shortages in the 80’s and 90’s.
Initially it has been caused by lack of forward orders and a new set of products requiring parts that were not scheduled. Case in point seems that auto manufacturers failed to have forward orders due to their JIT. As soon as shortages are seen, two things happen.
Some manufacturers quickly buy up parts they need for future supply. They also start dupicating orders from multiple suppliers. Scalpers enter the market buying up items in short supply. Both of these severely extend the shortage problem exponentially! Until supply can be ramped up, things will only get worse. Once thing start to get back to normal, there will be a glut of parts as those manufacturers holding inventory built up over the shortage period will start to run down inventory, creating less demand, resulting in the glut.
So what might have been a minor hiccup turns into a disaster.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)