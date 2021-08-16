Smart homes are becoming an increasingly popular way to automate one’s home, whether it’s turning on lights, closing blinds, or even feeding pets. But the commercial offerings often rely on an internet connection to reach servers in order to work, which invites a lot of privacy concerns for a large percentage of us as well as being inconvenient when the internet is down. Essentially the only way to have a privacy-respecting, self-sufficient smart home is to build one on your own from the ground up, which is exactly what [Xasin] has done with this project.
This build is based on ESP32 modules with a Raspberry Pi as a hub, but it’s not as simple as a MQTT implementation. Not only does the self-contained home automation setup not rely on any outside services, but a failure of the central Pi server will not impact the nodes either as they are configured to continue operating independently even without central control. This allows for a robust home automation implementation without a single point of failure, and also includes some other features that are helpful as well including voice control, all while retaining a core design philosophy that makes it relatively easy to build.
Not only is the build technologically impressive for its standalone capabilities and its elimination of privacy concerns, but [Xasin] also did an excellent job with the physical design as well, adding plenty of RGB and a hexagonal enclosure that gives it a unique look wherever its is placed. If you’re renting right now or otherwise unable to interface any automation with your current home, be sure to take a look at some projects that do home automation without making any permanent changes.
3 thoughts on “Voice-Controlled Smart Home From The Foundation Up”
Wire all the lights and switches to be CAN bus devices and it would be much easier to make a “smart” house and you don’t have to tape a computer to your ceiling.
Yeah, I’m not going to make my house listen to me or anyone else. And the problems with the commercial offerings aren’t limited to just privacy. Longevity of service is a big one, too. More than a few services have bit the dust and left behind a bunch of bricked hardware.
Anyway, I use a mix of Insteon (legacy) and Z-wave (new) with a local controller from Universal Devices that does the automation. It’s been working well for more than a decade. (Though I’ve had to change the controller once to support Z-wave.)
With this home automation stuff it’s easy to miss that the power supplies in all the various little devices are easily blown. That’s illustrated to the unprepared when during a thunderstorm a bunch of things stop working. It’s worth it to invest in at least a basic type 1 and 2 Surge Protective Device at the main fuse box. And additional type 2’s at any other fuse boxes if there are any. That has kept my 100+ devices humming without mass brickings.
Good luck reassociating those zwave devices embedded in your walls and ceilings when your controller fails and you cant source a direct replacement.
