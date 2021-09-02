Pining For A De-Googled Smartphone

Last summer in the first swings of the global pandemic, sitting at home finally able to tackle some of my electronics projects now that I wasn’t wasting three hours a day commuting to a cubicle farm, I found myself ordering a new smartphone. Not the latest Samsung or Apple offering with their boring, predictable UIs, though. This was the Linux-only PinePhone, which lacks the standard Android interface plastered over an otherwise deeply hidden Linux kernel.
As a bit of a digital privacy nut, the lack of Google software on this phone seemed intriguing as well, and although there were plenty of warnings that this was a phone still in its development stages it seemed like I might be able to overcome any obstacles and actually use the device for daily use. What followed, though, was a challenging year of poking, prodding, and tinkering before it got to the point where it can finally replace an average Android smartphone and its Google-based spyware with something that suits my privacy-centered requirements, even if I do admittedly have to sacrifice some functionality.
Setting the Stage
First, a bit of a disclaimer. This article is not a critique of the PinePhone compared to a flagship Android phone. Rather, it’s a journey into the open-source world with respect to a smartphone that is designed to run Linux from a person who is willing to go to extremes to use free and open source software (I still use this computer daily, for example) without appearing too crazy. The developers at Pine64 have done an incredible job bringing one of the only Linux-first smartphones to market. I also owe a huge debt to the FOSS community who continues to build and maintain free software for these devices. Even though the experience isn’t yet as refined as an iPhone or Galaxy, it’s still quite possible to use one for regular, daily use but there are some missing pieces to acknowledge.
I have also been on a journey to remove as much of Google’s concerning ecosystem from my life as possible over the last five years or so. Some things are easy, such as using Duck Duck Go as a search engine and Firefox as a browser. Some things were a little bit of a hassle at first, like switching to ProtonMail as an email and calendar service. And some things still are extremely difficult, like removing Google services from my Android devices. To that end, I had originally purchased a OnePlus 3T several years ago with the intention of installing the de-Googled LineageOS variant of Android on it, but perhaps due to a lack of confidence in not bricking the $400 device during the installation procedure I could never quite bring myself to wipe the phone clean of its factory-installed operating system. Now, the Android phone is so well-worn that the USB port no longer connects the data pins on the cables so even if I wanted to flash a new firmware on it now, it would be virtually impossible.
Some (Software) Assembly Required
When I first purchased the PinePhone, it came with Ubuntu Touch pre-installed. The distribution was once an official Canonical-supported software project to bring the ease of Ubuntu to the smartphone world. Canonical abandoned the project for reasons not worth mentioning here, but since the software was open source it continued as a community-driven project directed by UBports. Hoping that the Ubuntu name meant that I would easily be able to get started, I purchased the device. Most things worked out-of-the-box, such as calling, text messaging, and internet browsing. There were some notable exceptions, such as the lack of dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) support. These are the touch tones that a phone sends which correspond to the number pad. I thought briefly that this might not be a deal breaker, but I found out quite quickly that I couldn’t dial in to conference calls, check my voicemail, or interact with any automated phone system without this support.
After exploring this problem for a while, it seemed like a solution may have been to install any of a number of alternative operating systems to see if they had solved this issue already. Unlike Android phones, which require unlocking the bootloader, installing custom recovery software, and backing up and flashing ROMs, any one of which may brick the device if you take a wrong step, this is incredibly easy on the PinePhone. Simply imaging a microSD card with the operating system of choice and placing it in the PinePhone allows the device to automatically boot to this image rather than the one installed on the phone’s built-in memory. This makes testing software extremely easy and surprisingly user-friendly. To solve the DTMF issue I tried PostmarketOS which seemed like the furthest along of all of the various Linux distributions for phones, but this OS was much less refined than Ubuntu Touch so I gave up for the time being and shelved the phone.
I would come back to the phone every month or so to see if the UBports packages had been updated to support DTMF but I was continually disappointed until about two months ago where I found this feature finally working. This also coincided with, in my opinion, a horrible yet unsurprising decision by my former service provider (AT&T) to start locking out service for anyone who switches their SIM card to another device unless that device is on a whitelist. (Other carriers in the US such as Verizon seem to be actively restricting devices in other ways as well, so be sure to check with your carrier before swapping your SIM to a PinePhone.) Even after switching my SIM back to the heretofore-working OnePlus, my service would remain locked out unless I called AT&T customer service to have it reactivated which was quite the catch-22 and often required several levels of escalation. This made it a no-brainier to switch to a carrier that (so far) hasn’t riddled my life with arbitrary hassles, though.
Slowly Adding Options
With that speed bump out of the way, and finally in possession of a working Linux-only phone with most of the capabilities of a flip phone from 2007, I started experimenting with other modern smartphone features. I knew going in not to expect everything to work flawlessly, but there are a few notable absences from the Linux ecosystem. Obviously I was fine with losing Google Maps, but the GPS functionality on the PinePhone paired with something like OpenStreetMap is not yet a full replacement for that. Additionally, my international friends tend to use WhatsApp for texting, but there is not a version of that available for anything not Android- or iOS-based. Similarly, Spotify, Signal, and my ProtonMail calendar are also not available. I also assume that various social media apps may not be available either, but from a privacy perspective I can’t recommend anyone having social media accounts in the first place.
The camera boasts reasonable specs but the app that controls it is, at best, still in development. Similarly, while there are respectable podcast and music apps available, the phone gets uncomfortably warm in my pocket while simply listening to audio with them. This is one of the only complaints that most who have the phone notice, specifically in regards to battery consumption, and it seems like a lot of the power optimization for running single applications isn’t quite there yet. I feel like the phone essentially acts as a laptop with every background process running all the time unless it’s fully in sleep mode, but I still give this phone a pass because of the clear understanding that it’s still very much in development.
The Key to Happiness is Low Expectations
But enough about the obvious missing features. For me, a privacy-conscious person who doesn’t want to waste time staring at a phone more than I need to anyway, it’s almost perfect. There are physical switches for various hardware such as the cellular modem, microphone, and cameras, and I leave the front camera switch in the “off” position all the time because that hardware has always struck me as slightly creepy anyway. On the software side, a mobile version of Firefox is available for it which does almost everything I need from a mobile browser. The most important feature for me also works flawlessly: the WiFi hotspot. Except for a little hiccup where my ancient Apple laptop wouldn’t connect to it for some reason (which I solved by adding a tiny USB WiFi dongle instead of using the built-in chip), and another hiccup where I couldn’t get the hotspot to work in Ubuntu Touch at all (which has since been fixed), everything that I need works as well as I need it to.
I have also been able to easily experiment with other operating systems since it’s basically encouraged with this device. I have had excellent success with another distribution called Mobian (“mobile Debian”) and use this distribution nearly full-time now. Mobian is great for me personally because I have been using a Debian variant of some kind or another on my personal computers since 2005 and I am not interested in switching to or learning anything else anytime soon, and Ubuntu Touch (while being Debian-based) has some needlessly difficult aspects to it that Mobian seems to have solved. Besides Mobian and Ubuntu, though, there are some Arch-based distributions available if that’s more your style, and plenty of other offerings outside of either. One of the other excellent features of this phone and OS combination is that I can SSH into it just like I would any other computer and use
apt to install whatever software I like. This worked surprisingly well for installing the Kodi media player, for example. There’s even a dock that connects to the USB-C port on the phone that essentially turns it into a fully-featured Linux desktop with Raspberry Pi vibes, but I haven’t tried this out yet. I do find it intriguing as a feature, though.
Almost all of the other downsides of using a PinePhone were things I was going to accept in my life anyway because of privacy issues, even if this phone didn’t exist at all. For GPS I have been planning on getting a standalone (or possibly handheld) device specifically for navigation that doesn’t need to connect to the Internet at all. Similarly, I am thinking about a standalone audio player similar to a classic iPod for music and podcasts. For email, which I haven’t even tried to set up on my PinePhone yet, I simply connect to the hotspot and check it on my laptop rather than have my phone continually interrupt my life for what often turns out to be minutiae. For notes, I use an even older set of tools: a piece of paper and a pencil. It might seem like I am turning into a bit of a Luddite, but to me the invasion of my privacy for mild convenience is no longer worthwhile. If I have to carry around a GPS, iPod, phone, and notepad like it’s 2007 again in order to preserve a shred of digital privacy then I think I will manage to survive. The only thing that I find to be a true downside for my use case is the lack of MMS support (without taking extreme measures), but I will have to take that as an acceptable loss for the time being and rely on a real camera when I need one.
Opening the Door for Options
Further, I think that the exercise in using open technology like this is a way for people like me to put their money where their mouths are. Everything about this phone is something I’ve wanted from my Android devices but have never been able to get in one package such as a replaceable battery, removable storage, hardware kill switches, an unlocked bootloader, the ability to easily flash any image I want, and lack of any Google software. Even things like the I2C interface and the six pogo pins are nice to have and make the device upgradable with whatever you want. There aren’t any mainstream options on the market for “regular” users that even approach this, and there won’t be unless people like us support underdog developers like Pine64 or Purism. There won’t be a real choice until the choice is real for a large number of people.
My experience points out how difficult it still is, but that it is possible. Even if you don’t think you can fully switch to a Linux-only device like this for your daily life, it’s worth it to pick one up and start tinkering with it. There are plenty of niche applications for these devices well beyond their use as a simple phone, and it’s worth the time to experiment with them.
been google free on a Moto E with lineageos for about 4 years, no issues, just installed Android 10 release.
when i read that he found it usable, i was already impressed. but when i read that he found it usable despite being the kind of guy who polls for updates instead of adding DTMF to the dialer app himself, wow! this phone is a lot further along than i expected.
i am a little disappointed bryan didn’t have more to say about the battery issues, that’s the thing i expect i’d want to hack on the most but i don’t know how big a problem it really is. it is *amazing* the extent to which android devices stay slightly awake while barely draining the battery or getting warm. running linux on a typical laptop (my old ARM chromebook or my new intel windows-targetted laptop) comes close to accomplishing the same feat, you can really believe the android phones are just slightly more tuned-in device drivers. but raspberry pi doesn’t even come within an order of magnitude of it and i’d love to know if any of the pine devices are within spitting distance. just “don’t heat the CPU when executing the idle task 99.8% of the time” is a lofty goal and yet one that has been reached in so many contexts already…in a mobile platform, it should be the bare minimum, and i don’t feel like bryan really felt out the possibilities there. anyways, my questions aren’t answered. :)
Battery issues are a common complaint, and I didn’t really have much to add beyond what can be found on any typical forum about it. I think there are two situations to consider here, though, that relate to mindset when approaching this device:
1) Expecting the PinePhone to be a drop-in replacement for an Android device. This is marginally unrealistic and a recipe for disappointment. I did try to push its boundaries a little here just to test out the device over the past two months or so though. For example, I have a side job working on a farm and I spent one day trying to use the phone to listen to podcasts while I worked outside in the heat. The phone unsurprisingly got unbearably hot in my pocket. Not only that, but there’s a setting buried somewhere that puts the phone to sleep after a little bit of inactivity, and I have to physically wake it every so often by pushing the power button otherwise the audio output stops playing. In this situation, in my pocket playing audio on a hot day on a farm, the battery will last 2-4 hours. But this IMHO isn’t a reasonable use case for this device right now.
2) Using the PinePhone *only* for phone-specific tasks. This is quite within the PinePhone’s capabilities *right now*. I think the PinePhone excels here but only if you have the right frame of mind for what it’s capable of. If I use it for nothing but average daily use for calls, texts, and limited internet browsing on-the-go I don’t have any problem getting a full day out of the battery. I’m not using it to scroll social media on a train, or for GPS navigation, or for podcasts/music, and I don’t really have a lifestyle where I need my phone to do those things. This is approaching a boundary between “technological capabilities” and “lifestyle choices” though which is kind of a gray area, and obviously not the same from person to person. I am totally fine leaving my phone in the car while I hack away at an apple tree with a pole saw, for example, in favor of carrying around a small mp3 player which doesn’t connect to the internet and can go ~50 hours on a single charge because it doesn’t have anything else to do besides that one specific task.
Been using LineageOS on an LG G3 for a couple of years, it’s really nice. Had it on a Vodafone Smart Ultra 6 for a while before that. Broke the LG recently but got a motherboard for £30, can’t beat that.
Nice to see the software stack is really starting to get to useable and functional. When I first looked at what they could and couldn’t do with the phone centred distro it seems like you would be stuck for longer than this to get a workable device (at least without huge levels of time invested).
Other than the power management issues nothing sounds like a deal breaker – if you care about the privacy aspects its mostly what you were actually wanting anyway.
For myself I think I’d still rather build or buy a bulkier more modular ‘phone’ – really more small ‘cyberdeck’ style phone computer hybrid (was thinking Pi CM4 based but the current chip shortage put that project on hold a while) – PCIe for wwan and SSD even, (and hopefully support for using the wwan like a normal phone – though really to me that is optional, it would be nice to have).
I personally really hate how thin and uncomfortable phones seem to be required to be now – it made sense in the days of the Motorola Razer to be stupidly thin, it was one of a great many items of pocket fodder you might need and you never interacted with it long, just held it up to your head to talk or hammer out that sms, but when you start pushing into ‘Smart’ phone territory its inviting you to have that one device and use it for more things, but putting it in an ergonomically awful thin slab that gets ever thinner, wider and longer so won’t fit in pockets anymore – at that point why not make it a bit chunkier too so its actually comfortable to use and won’t shatter half as easily, or be so impossible to repair…
Yes, right now you could buy any PinePhone, image Mobian on a microSD (if it didn’t ship with an OS in the first place), and have a working phone within minutes. It’s come a long way from even summer 2020.
Speaking of small devices like the Razr, I did come across another phone while researching this article that I might have been happy to try out if I didn’t already own a PinePhone: the Punkt MP02 Pigeon. It is tiny and is built to only do calls, SMS over Signal (no MMS support there either though), and also has WiFi hotspot functionality. These are literally the only three things I need my phone to do, and if I get annoyed with my PinePhone in the future I might try it out. It has a much smaller physical size and probably gets better battery life, but the price tag is a little hefty and I’m not too sure about the support system for a device like that, but it seems promising.
You can find my notes with pros and cons of Mobian Phosh, Plasma mobile and Sxmo, here: https://wiki.postmarketos.org/wiki/User:Alexey_Vazhnov/PinePhone_notes
i tried compiling lineageos for a starlte american galaxy s8 but to no avail…
i need a quantum computer because fuck the NSA and their hack the world mentality.
Oh good god yes. I hate getting a new phone and them auto-installing all this crap. Not only that, many things like gmail they will not allow me to UNINSTALL. Oh crumbbunny… Oh yea, as soon as I got my new phone I started getting a LOT more spam associated with internet searches, etc., that had nothing to do with my phone.
I remember looking into aftermarket OS’s that allowed you to build up from a minimalist install base. I guess it is time to go back and to look into that again.
There’s a lot more than being just Google-Free – consider being AT&T free: I have a completely technologically AT&T and Android One compatible Motorola X^4 phone which was purchased in the U.S. two years ago from a reputable company (not an Amazon “International” version scam phone). And now AT&T is going to turn my phone off in February 2022 because it will no longer “work” with the AT&T network. Baloney. My phone’s radios are fully complaint with AT&T’s U.S. 4G-LTE bandplan, and the phone is also VoLTE + HD Voice compliant. But AT&T is going to turn off my phone anyway. Well AT&T, I guess I don’t have any recourse but to turn off my payments to you for the rest of my life here on planet Earth.
“This also coincided with, in my opinion, a horrible yet unsurprising decision by my former service provider (AT&T) to start locking out service for anyone who switches their SIM card to another device unless that device is on a whitelist.”
I just got hit with this, too. Sadly, I don’t really have a choice of carrier — all the alternatives have FAR worse coverage in my area. These carrier shenanigans are going to be the biggest barrier to getting a real Google/Apple alternative off the ground.
I agree that there seems to be quite a bit of anti-competitive practices, both from traditional smartphone manufacturers/providers and internet service companies. It is a little troubling, but not at all surprising. I’m hoping for a Netflix-like game-changer in this realm but I’m not holding my breath.
As far as AT&T goes, they’re a total headscratcher for me as a company. They have so much potential but seem to pointlessly squander it. In a way they remind me of Sears, just totally behind the times and on their way to a slow painful decline, unable or unwilling to adapt to the times, when even small changes would make them a ton of money. But unlike Sears they have their fingers in so much infrastructure that I see them more existing as a function of their own corporate inertia, similar to GE or Chrysler who don’t innovate, don’t produce anything worthwhile, but somehow are still clinging to life just from having once been so huge. It’s a little sad, too, because AT&T used to be a major innovator but now seems to exist just to make billing mistakes. I try to give them as little money as possible now because of that, and once even went without internet access in my home for three years because my only option was AT&T Uverse.
I found it really easy removing Google Services. Your former leader already did it for me. All I had to do was buy a Huawei P40 Pro. Done! No Google… I’m perfectly happy with it so far. Great camera and battery life.
OK before lots of hateful comments… I really did just change to a Huawei P40 pro and it’s a great phone and it doesn’t have Google Services. Nevertheless I did NOT miss the point of the article. PinePhone looks awesome. And so is all the work you’ve done on it. Very interesting…
Did just this. I´ve finished the job by removing all Huawei dubious apps and spyware, put F-droid repository, replaced the missing features with open-source ones from F-Droid, installed a few apps i wanted from apkpure (like skype, telegram, banking, offline maps and navigation) and i´m pretty satisfied with the result. the battery holds one week with 4G always on, GPS time to time, and Wifi occasionally. And no crap popping up the screen, no spam, no bad surprise.
I’ve been running CalyxOS on my pixle 3a for over a year now and couldn’t be happier. No google services, no google tracking.
Unfortunately if I want to use my work email on my phone, it cannot be rooted. How funny is that for security!
I’ve been using de-Googled phones for years, and wrote an entry about it one year ago: https://kernelhacks.blogspot.com/2020/08/using-android-without-google-services.html
For me, this is the reason Android is a much better platform than iOS when talking about privacy: you have the option to use only the open source components (excepting drivers usually) without all the Google crapware.
Thanks for posting the link, I enjoyed reading it.
Running Manjaro on mine, it’s improved even since Xmas. I like the fact it now comes with Fdroid, if only for the fact that the UI of some of those programs is more phone friendly. Still not using it as a daily driver. But with a promised 5 years of support and spare parts, there is plenty of time. I look forward to seeing where the project goes in the future.
One of the things that I thought would be a lot more accessible was running Android apps on a Linux phone. It seems like it should be relatively easy to do since both are Linux-based but I haven’t been able to get the compatibility layer working on the PinePhone at all. Fdroid with that compatibility layer finished up would be a total game-changer.
