Something like 99% of the people on the road at any given moment will consider themselves an above-average driver, something that’s as statistically impossible as it is easily disproven by casual observation. Drivers make all kinds of mistakes, but perhaps none as annoying and avoidable as failure to use their turn signal. This turn signal monitor aims to fix that, through the judicious use of negative feedback.
Apparently, [Mark Radinovic] feels that he has a predisposition against using his turn signal due to the fact that he drives a BMW. To break him of that habit, one that cost him his first BMW, he attached Arduino Nano 33 BLEs to the steering wheel and the turn signal stalk. The IMUs sense the position of each and send that over Bluetooth to an Arduino Uno WiFi. That in turn talks over USB to a Raspberry Pi, which connects to the car’s stereo via Bluetooth to blare an alarm when the steering wheel is turned but the turn signal remains untouched. The video below shows it in use; while it clearly works, there are a lot of situations where it triggers even though a turn signal isn’t really called for — going around a roundabout, for example, or navigating a sinuous approach to a drive-through window.
While [Mark] clearly built this tongue firmly planted in cheek, we can’t help but think there’s a better way — sniffing the car’s CANbus to determine steering angle and turn signal status comes to mind. This great workshop on CANbus sniffing from last year’s Remoticon would be a great place to start if you’d like a more streamlined solution than [Mark]’s.
[via Tom’s Hardware]
13 thoughts on “Annoy Yourself Into Better Driving With This Turn Signal Monitor”
“even though a turn signal isn’t really called for — going around a roundabout, for example”
Rules in your country may vary. In the UK you should use your indicators at least once while on a roundabout, twice if you’re taking a left or right exit. Same with a mini roundabout. https://www.highwaycodeuk.co.uk/roundabouts.html
Over here you use the turn signal only when exiting a roundabout, never when entering. And since we drive on the right side, we then always indicate to the right. Of course you also use the turn signal when switching lanes on multi-lane roundabouts, but these are rare.
I doubt there is a state traffic law that really says that. There are a lot of local driving conventions. Often they are sub-optimal.
Letting people know that you are getting out of the roundabout lets them know there’s a space opening up. It’s a courtesy, so BMW drivers are exempt anyway.
I’m glad to hear him verify, right off the bat, that turn signals are optional on BMWs. Because you certainly get that impression driving around my city.
I recently saw I BMW with it’s turn signals on, although it may have just been on because it left the dealership like that.
That must have been one rare BMW indeed!
I’ve always assumed that BMWs have exceptionally pointy turn signal stalks with sharp edges and teeth.
I love hacks but if you can’t operate an indicator (BMW driver or not) you really shouldn’t be on the road.
I find myself indicating even if there is no visible cars around out of habit.
I currently drive a BMW and have owned previous makes including Audi, Nissan, MG and Mazda but using an indicator has always been pretty simple and second nature.
Operating a car is only one a small part of driving. Manners and good awareness would probably prevent a lot of accidents.
You may be driving the wrong car.
“Something like 99% of the people on the road at any given moment will consider themselves an above-average driver, something that’s as statistically impossible”
The problem here is what makes an above-average driver? Turns out, there are many definitions, and so people who ascribe to one can find countless examples who ascribe to a different one on the road at the same time, and each thinks the other is a horrible driver.
Don’t believe be? Insurance companies seem to think people who never register an acceleration above 0.1G’s is a great driver despite the collisions happening behind them. A person may think that because they’ve never been involved in a collision, they are a superb driver, again, not factoring in circumstances, or collisions they may have caused but not been involved with. A rally driver (or wannabe) would think most people on the road who couldn’t manage their vehicle in a low traction situation are bad drivers, and handling the vehicle in all conditions makes a good driver. A defensive driving trainee might think the person who can stop on the brakes and come closest to the barrels in the road without hitting them is a good driver. An attentive driver may believe that being able to see road obstructions from 10’s of seconds away at highway speeds rather than reacting to it a few seconds beforehand makes a good driver…I could go on….
Until they make taking a courteous driving course mandatory with the purchase of any BMW or 4×4 these should be factory fitted. Could even extend the project to include failing to stop for pedestrians at a zebra crossing, middle lane driving and tailgating.
There’s a saying that BMW charge more cash to fit the turn indicator, so most beamer drivers don’t bother. Must also be true nowadays of Audi drivers.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)