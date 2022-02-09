China Loves Battery Swapping EVs, But Will They Ever Make It Here?

Electric vehicles promise efficiency gains over their gas-fuelled predecessors, but the issue of recharging remains a hurdle for many eager to jump on board with the technology. The problem is only magnified for those that regularly street park their vehicles or live in apartments, without provision to charge a vehicle overnight at home.
Battery swapping promises to solve that issue, letting drivers of EVs change out their empty battery for a freshly charged one in a matter of minutes. The technology has been widely panned and failed to gain traction in the US.
However, as it turns out, battery swapping for EVs is actually thing in China, and it’s catching on at a rapid rate.
It’s Already Happening
While pilot programs from companies like Tesla and Better Place faltered quickly almost a decade ago, the industry in China has been picking up steam. In 2019, the only real players were the Chinese companies Nio and BAIC Motor Co, but since then, many others have flooded in for a piece of the action.
The current state of play has Nio at the head of the pack, with the automaker seeing its 700th battery swap station installed in December. 5.3 million battery swaps have been completed using the company’s facilities, indicating that the stations are seeing plenty of use. 258 Nio vehicles are on the road for every battery swap station out there, and reportedly 42% of Nio owners live within a 3 km radius of such a facility. The company hopes to expand to 4000 battery swap stations by 2025, including 1000 outside China.
The Nio system is highly automated, and driving a Nio car up to the battery swap facility will automatically place the vehicle in the queue. Upon arrival at one of the company’s 2.0 swap machines, the car will drive itself into the swap bay, though some manual adjustment is sometimes necessary at the direction of the human attendants. The version 2.0 installations store up to thirteen batteries, versus just five in the earlier 1.0 swap station design. The driver can also stay inside the car, something the 1.0 and other company’s chargers don’t always allow.
In a real-world test, one YouTuber found the swap took 5 minutes and 25 seconds once the car was in the bay, not counting the two minutes spent waiting for another car to leave and getting the vehicle lined up correctly. As demonstrated in a Nio demo video, robotic carriage slides under the car, unbolting the pack, removing it, and slotting in a fresh battery to send the driver on their way.
There are more pedestrian battery swap stations out there two; automotive outlet Jalopnik recently reported on one small, ramshackle operation that swapped out batteries for just 45 Yuan, or roughly $7 USD, good for a further 95 miles of range or so, and changed over in around three minutes. Taxi drivers are a key customer for the facility, who don’t want to spend time charging when they could be out earning fares.
One factor that has helped to spur the adoption of battery swapping is government policy. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has been experimenting with subsidies. Presently, only electric vehicles priced under 300,000 Yuan, or roughly $42,377 USD, get a subsidy from the government. That is, unless they employ battery swapping, in which case there is no limit.
More investment is flooding in as companies like battery manufacturer CATL and automotive giant Geely have started vying for a piece of the action. BAIC Motor and several other associated companies like Aulton have hundreds of swap stations of their own, too, leading the latter to take on a partnership with global petroleum giant BP.
Will It Catch On Everywhere?
My taxi in Hebei ski country just pulled off for two-minute battery change by robot. A fresh battery lasts 150km in winter, says driver. He pays 45yuan ($7) for a fresh battery. Impressive system, all the more for being totally workaday, not exotic. Future here now for China EVs. pic.twitter.com/l8DkUtW2pA
— David Rennie 任大伟 (@DSORennie) December 22, 2021
The various companies currently doing a roaring trade in China solved the biggest challenges around battery swapping. Thousands, if not millions of vehicles are being built with compatible battery architectures, at least amongst the various major corporate alliances selling vehicles in China. Big investment is making sure that there are batteries and swap stations available where people need them, and business models are being crafted to suit.
The latter is a big part of making battery swapping work. In most parts of the world, a electric vehicle is sold with a battery. That battery is a huge expensive component that is crucial to the range and performance of the vehicle. The idea of swapping out a “good” battery for someone else’s nasty one turns many off from the idea of battery swapping. However, when battery swapping is the primary model, it ceases to matter. A bad battery with lower performance can just be readily swapped for another good one with a minimum of fuss. Batteries that fall outside of proper performance specs can also be removed from circulation by the system operator and can be recycled as needed.
Nio’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) model is a popular one; consumers can subscribe to a 100 kWh battery plan for roughly $223 USD a month. This allows them to swap in the biggest batteries Nio has available at its swap stations for maximum range, and also allows those purchasing a Nio car to save on the order of $19,000 on the purchase price of the car, as they’re not paying to own the battery itself. As newer, better batteries come along that fit in the same form factor, users can change their subscription to suit and unlock more range for their cars.
Can It Work Outside of China?
However, plenty of roadblocks stand in the way of battery swapping catching on in places like the USA and Europe. In these markets, automakers are competing to build electric cars with the longest possible ranges as a primary competitive advantage. These companies have no desire to create a common specification for battery form factors to allow them to be swapped between different makes and models. Thus far, there’s been little collaboration on charger specs, let alone batteries themselves. Furthermore, to achieve the best in range, performance, weight, and handling of their vehicles, companies have heavily integrated the packs into the design of the vehicles themselves. Easily swapping these batteries is by and large out of the question.
Furthermore, many EVs on the market today boast ranges in excess of 250 miles; some go as far as double that at as we’ve recently reported. Charge times are coming down too, with many vehicles able to add hundreds of miles of range in under 20 minutes when fast charging. This compares relatively favorably with the 5-7 minute times that most battery swap systems seem to take, while adding a similar amount of range, given the smaller packs often used in swap-capable vehicles.
Longer range EVs need charging less often, and thus taking an extra ten minutes to gain some serious range doesn’t really cause a lot of fuss. In the case of cars like the Lucid Air with over 500 miles of range, most people would want to take a nice long break after so much driving, such that waiting a few more minutes for a charge is hardly considered an imposition at all.
With charging infrastructure already rolling out at a rapid pace in Europe and the USA, and few to no vehicles available that are suitable for battery swaps, it seems like the technology may not catch on in these areas. Fast chargers already have a huge lead in the market and will work with a much broader range of vehicles; no overarching battery swap architecture can compete in that regard.
Some startups are working on the problem, like Ample, but the offering isn’t anywhere near as capable as that already up and running in China. At best, the company offers modified Nissan Leaf vehicles with range shorter than contemporaries like the Tesla Model 3, with battery swap times demonstrated last year on the order of 15 minutes, with the company claiming it’s close to getting it down to ten. Ample says it’s working with 5 of the 10 biggest automakers in the world on battery swapping, but won’t name who; meanwhile, there’s been nary a peep from any major players on such collaboration.
Unless non-Chinese automakers are forced by some kind of regulation to implement battery swap technology, it seems unlikely that companies like Tesla, GM and Lucid would tear up ten years of future product plans and give away their competitive advantages to embrace the idea. Similarly, there is little will to give up on fast charger rollouts, which require little more than power supply, to drop in larger-footprint swap stations with their more complicated robotic systems that cost more to buy, install and maintain.
Regardless, the technology has found a strong foothold in China, and may yet do so in other markets around the world. Regional differences have always added spice and interest to the global automotive scene, and it seems battery swapping will be one such case going forward!
I haven’t owned one yet but to me what sounds most appealing about an electric car is plugging it in to charge at home in the evening when I’m not driving so that I don’t have to stop at any sort of refill station during the day.
So you have no answer for those who have to park in the street, let’s pretend they don’t exist.
way too much corporate greed to support this in America. Each company using a unique battery discourages 3rd parties from making replacements at a lower cost.. :(
Ultimately I don’t think that is really going to prove true – at worst you will end up, when you finally need a battery replacement, a compatible electrically pack (or cluster of little packs) and a little bit of mechanical work on your car to make ’em fit – same as changing to a different engine means a little welding fitting new mounts…
(remember on the whole batteries are getting both more energy dense and able to handle higher current so a smaller physical battery for the same sort of electrical specs is likely – and with the scale of EV battery just getting 0.2% smaller leaves you lots of room to make one or two shapes of ‘universal’ battery that just need the right mounting frame to attach them in the place of the old one)
But with how long battery EV battery are lasting lifetime wise, for most models a properly shaped off the shelf drop in replacement is probably going to be available by then – in all those years time there will be enough demand for packs that can be put in your x to be worth companies making compatibles (not to mention the original maker isn’t likely to charge you too stupid an amount for an official one as they would far rather get some further profit out of the car they sold years ago than loose out to the 3rd party)
I’m curious as to which method is cheaper for the consumer in the long run. Is there any relevant study on it yet at all?
I wonder how many times they can be swapped before the fastening systems fail. On my lemon dodge van that number was 10 times before the transmission bolts wouldnt hold
I assume as the Chinese are not terrible engineers* that the fasteners are captive on the battery and a ‘wear’ part, made deliberately the weaker link so every time the battery is dropped off at the charge station it can be inspected and easily replaced – few cheap latches every nth swap or on noticeable damage should give you many many cycles cheaply, as long as you don’t cut corners on the inspections or initial build quality too far.
*(on the whole – they might ship out lots of shoddy junk at budget prices, and accept lower quality than we would, but they do know how to make something workable)
They’re not terrible engineers, but the engineering culture is “Do as your superior says, even when they’re wrong. Don’t embarrass your betters. Don’t question decisions made higher up.”
On a personal note, I could tell an anecdote of what the Chinese consider as “calibration”: rebuilding the instrument to introduce errors until the output agrees with what a venerable professor wrote it should be. When you question “Why do you assume this material property is exactly that? Surely it varies and has to be measured!” – the answer was: “You go read book!”.
The reason is that in “democratic centralism”, decisions are binding and not to be criticized until the action is completed. If someone below refuses to do as told, it is “sabotage”. Then when the action is completed and it turns out badly, all the people higher up start looking for people lower down to blame for it. If someone didn’t do exactly as told, the failure is pinned on them.
The issue of long battery-charging times is quite short-term in nature. With the various advances in EV energy storage systems coming (eg: so-called “solid state” batteries), the amount of time it takes to fill the EV “tank” will continue to decrease over time. There will come a day (perhaps a decade or two away) when the battery will recharge in literally a few seconds.
And that’s not even considering the *very* optimistic folks that think we can put solar panels and an induction charging system in the roadways (highways are the low-hanging fruit there). That sort of thing could almost eliminate the need to charge at a specific electric “pump”. That doesn’t seem very likely to me, but who knows – maybe some variant on this will emerge over time.
Current battery packs won’t be able to significantly increase their charging rates, but we are SO in the initial stages of EVs that the idea of swapping out battery packs will be little more than a blip.
Indeed, if you believe the direction Tesla said it was going at its battery day a couple of years ago, they’re wanting to move away from battery PACKS and move towards smaller energy storage devices (“batteries”) throughout the car to use current dead-spaces.
It all sounds like a lot of fun. I can’t wait! :-)
“There will come a day (perhaps a decade or two away) when the battery will recharge in literally a few seconds. ”
Ok, lets say 5 seconds for a 100kWh battery.
Hmm, calculate, calculate.
Given 400V, that would amount to 18.000 Ampere – just requiring a cable some 150-200 mm in diameter per cord.
> the battery will recharge in literally a few seconds.
100 kWh in ten second is 36 Megawatts. That’s more power than a town of 10,000 people needs to run.
Not quite – 10kWh/s is 36MWh, not 36MW.
Wrong. Check your units.
The batteries still need to get recharged, and big batteries like in teslas. etc, will take a lot of power to get recharged fast enough to keep up with demand. As it is now, there’s problems with long queues, and reduced charging rates at busy charge stations. This won’t be any different, it’ll just be buffered by a full battery charge time.
You’ll have a stack of dead batteries charging, up, and people queued trying for a swap, but waiting hours for the next one to finish charging.
A battery swapping system will always have more than one battery per car because they need to stockpile for peak demand, as limited by charging rates, and to buffer for uneven distribution of customers that changes randomly. The equipment also costs money, and the batteries have to be recycled sooner because they have to meet arbitrary performance demands and cannot be used to death. Then you have to account for the infrastructure cost and operator profits, because you’re adding an extra middle man in between.
All this means the battery swap scheme or “battery as service” is inherently much more expensive and less energy efficient than owning your battery directly. It’s just initially cheaper because you lease the battery, which lowers the threshold to buy an EV by slashing the price in half.
I don’t think the system will ever work non-subsidized, except in China where the government can simply say “Buy it or don’t drive.”
And the proof is in the pudding.
“100 kWh battery plan for roughly $223 USD a month.”
Over 12 years estimated lifespan, this comes to $321 per kWh. A Tesla battery costs $130-150 per kWh to make according to Tesla’s claims, and they charge you $225 per kWh for a replacement unit, so already you can se it’s at least 50% more expensive to lease the battery.
I can see it catching on for the taxi/bus/HGV type professional crowd given a chance, as the utility the concept offers suits the really high milage to a tight schedule driver. Doesn’t make as much sense for most personal vehicles though.
Of course for that to happen a town/city has to mandate or buy x brand cars for all its taxis, the HGV makers need to decide a common standard is in their interests – which will happen naturally in the end if battery powered haulage takes off for the same reason PC standards were born, its good for them all and their customers or may happen by force if a larger HGV maker is confined by regulations for one of their parent nation or all HGV makers by rules in the bigger markets for their products.
The reason why so many taxis are diesel is because a small efficient turbo diesel goes 1000 km on a fill. You can run an entire shift, probably two shifts in a row on the same tank.
It doesn’t matter if the EV does quicker pit-stops by battery swapping – it still makes many more and the drivers have to go out of their way to get to the station, which in itself wastes time.
I work in public transporr, we now have buses that do another 90 km on a 19min charge, which is exactly one driver break.
I doubt this will ever catch on for passenger cars, as the article notes there are huge advantages to customizing the battery pack to the vehicle model and folks are rarely in a huge hurry to get a full battery. Where the technology has a strong chance is in the field of electric long haul trucks. Semi trucks are already a fairly standard design with a fuel tank on each side. Even better Long Haul truckers already use a limited number of fueling stations, so there is a targeted set of stations with motivation to participate. And of course truckers and trucking companies are VERY sensitive to time factors and will pay a premium to get back on the road in minimum time.
Diesel fuel is 10 kWh per liter and lithium batteries are 0.8 kWh per liter. Even accounting for efficiency, replacing the semi-truck fuel tanks with batteries would see the truck go 1/5th the distance.
That’s one of the reasons why EVs have to have the batteries embedded in the bottom. They take five times the space of a regular tank of fuel for the same range (and 10x the mass).
