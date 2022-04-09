Best Ways To Make PCB Breakaway Tabs, Revealed

Most of us are familiar with the concept of producing PCBs in a panel, and snapping them apart afterwards. V-grooves that go most of the way through a PCB are one way to go about this, but a line of perforations along which to snap a tab is another. But what’s the best size and spacing of holes to use? Sparkfun’s [Nick Poole] spent some $400 on PCBs to get some solid answers by snapping each of them apart, and judging the results.
The nice thing about creating a perforation line (or “mouse bites”) is that drill hits are a very normal thing in PCB production, which makes creating this kind of breakaway tab a very straightforward and flexible method. However, it can be tricky to get results that are just right. Too sturdy, and breaking apart is a hassle. Too weak, and the board may break or twist before its time. On top of that, edges must also break cleanly. We’ve covered panelizing PCBs in this way before, but this is the first time we’ve seen someone seriously look into how to create optimal breakaway tabs.
Data on designing mouse bites was sparse and a bit inconsistent, so [Nick] decided to figure it out empirically and share the results. The full details are available in Building a Better Mousebite (PDF download) but the essence of the recommendations are: 0.015″ unplated holes, spaced 0.025″ apart (center-to-center), tabs a maximum of 0.118″ wide (so as to be compatible with depanelizing tools), and holes that extend into the corners of the breakaway tab to avoid sharp edges. Holes should be placed slightly differently depending on whether one wishes to optimize the cosmetic appearance versus the physical smoothness of the board edge, but those numbers are the core of the guidelines.
To fine tune, [Nick] suggests increasing the spacing between holes to add strength, or just adding additional tabs. What about thickness of PCB? [Nick] tested boards both 0.8 mm and 1.6 mm thick, and while different amounts of torque were needed to snap the boards apart, things still worked as expected regardless of PCB thickness.
When it comes down to it, the best numbers will ultimately be the ones that your process or fab house can most efficiently handle, but [Nick]’s numbers should not steer anyone wrong, and it’s fantastic to see this kind of work go into refining such a common PCB feature.
4 thoughts on “Best Ways To Make PCB Breakaway Tabs, Revealed”
About 20 years ago, I worked for a company that made a high volume telephone dialler product.
After about the first 100,000 were produced, we found that we were getting some unusual failures.
After some analysis we found that these were units that had been located in cold and/or damp locations, such as a basement or an old house with solid walls.
We finally tracked it down to some 0.1uF 0603 decoupling capacitors, that were being damaged when the pcbs were broken out of the panel. Microscopic cracks were forming inside the capacitor, and in damp/humid condtions the capacitors were absorbing moisture and, worst case, becoming more like 1K resistors.
Line powered devices rely on the 50uA that you can draw from the phoneline to keep them powered. The failing caps were causing our power reservior capacitor supply to discharge in a matter of minutes.
The solution: any SMT decoupling caps that were close to the pcb edge were turned so that their long axis was parallel to the pcb edge, so the stresses of depanelising the pcbs did not damage them.
It’s definitely worth remembering that MLCC caps are quite fragile if they’re placed somewhere that can flex them, even a small amount. I remember Dave Jones had a PSU catch fire on his bench due to a cap being placed directly between two screw terminals, with essentially no stress relief for when when those terminals were tightened down.
Forget the mousebites. Just design small tabs and get some depaneling pliers. The end result also look better.
And as noted in above comment; take care about those ceramic caps near any stress points. It’s a common failure cause…
Great info! Thanks for providing the details on this.
I’m just a home hobbyist. After stumbling around for a while trying to figure out how to depanel boards myself, I ended up buying a Harbor Fright metal shear, and simply cutting the PCBs apart. When I need pretty edges, I smooth them off with a belt sander.
I do this *before* the boards are assembled, to avoid any stress on components.
