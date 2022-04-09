We ran an article this week about RS-485, a noise resistant differential serial multidrop bus architecture. (Tell me where else you’re going to read articles like that!) I’ve had my fun with RS-485 in the past, and reading this piece reminded me of those days.
You see, RS-485 lets you connect a whole slew of devices up to a single bundle of Cat5 cable, and if you combine it with the Modbus protocol, you can have them work together in a network. Dedicate a couple of those Cat5 lines to power, and it’s the perfect recipe for a home, or hackerspace, small-device network — the kind of things that you, and I, would do with WiFi and an ESP8266 today.
Wired is more reliable, has fewer moving parts, and can solve the “how do I get power to these things” problem. It’s intrinsically simpler: no radios, just serial data running as voltage over wires. But nobody likes running cable, and there’s just so much more demo code out there for an ESP solution. There’s an undeniable ease of development and cross-device compatibility with WiFi. Your devices can speak directly to a computer, or to the whole Internet. And that’s been the death of wired.
Still, some part of me admires the purpose-built simplicity and the bombproof nature of the wired bus. It feels somehow retro, but maybe I’ll break out some old Cat5 and run it around the office just for old times’ sake.
4 thoughts on “The Virtue Of Wires In The Age Of Wireless”
Just finishing up a major remodel of my new house. Ran about 6,200 feet of CAT-6. multiple pulls to every room (except the bathrooms :-)). PoE rocks.
Except for rare cases or a device that actually moves around regularly, give me wires every time.
RS485 and Modbus, let me go fire up the calculator and pen plotter so I can write some HP basic, ya know the world has moved on
What do you mean by that?
Pen plotters are mostly museum pieces and HP has degraded to shoving laptops and standard PC’s but modbus and RS485 is very much alive. Modbus is royalty free, easy to use and it is “good enough” for lots of automation jobs. Remote I/O modules for modbus are common. Lots of frequency inverters are compatible with modbus. I’m not sure about “more advanced” motor controllers. EtherCat is one of the options, but it’s also common for gadgets to support modbus RTU too for jobs where it is “good enough” and which do not need nor want the extra complexity.
If it’s not good enough for you, you’re free to use something else.
