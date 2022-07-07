Retrotechtacular: 1990s CD Mastering Fit For A King

Before it was transformed into an ephemeral stream of ones and zeroes, music used to have a physical form of some kind. From wax cylinders to vinyl discs to tapes of various sizes in different housings and eventually to compact discs, each new medium was marketed as a technological leap over the previous formats, each of which justified incrementally more money to acquire.
But that’s the thing — each purchase resulted in you obtaining a physical item, which had an extensive manufacturing and distribution process behind it. And few artists demanded more manufacturing effort than Michael Jackson in his heyday, as revealed by this in-depth look at the CD manufacturing process for The King of Pop’s release of the HIStory double-disc set in 1995.
The video was produced as sort of a love letter to Michael from the staff and management of the Sony Music disc manufacturing plant in Pittman, New Jersey. The process is shown starting with the arrival of masters to the plant, strangely in the form of U-matic videocassettes; the 3/4″ continuous loop tape was normally used for analog video, but could also be used for recording digital audio. The digital audio is then sent for glass mastering, which is where the actual pits are created on a large glass disc under cleanroom conditions. In fact, much of the production process bears a strong similarity to semiconductor manufacturing, from the need for cleanrooms — although under less stringent conditions than in a fab — to the use of plasma etching, vapor deposition, and metal plating operations.
Once the master stampers are made, things really ramp up in replication. There the stamper discs go into injection molding machines, where hot polycarbonate is forced against the surface under pressure. The copies are aluminized, spin-coated with UV-cure lacquer, and sent on down the line to testing, screen printing, and packaging. Sony hired 40 extra full-time workers, who appear to have handled all the tedious manual tasks like assembling the jewel cases, to handle the extra load of this release.
As cheesy as this thank-you video may be, it was likely produced with good reason. This was a time when a Michael Jackson release was essentially a guarantee of full employment for a large team of workers. The team was able to produce something like 50,000 copies a day, and given that HIStory sold over 20 million copies, that’s a lot of workdays for the good folks at Pittman.
7 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: 1990s CD Mastering Fit For A King”
I did a lot of work with both u-matic and 1” tape, and the audio quality of the Sony u-Magic’s was amazingly good. I didn’t know they used it as the analog mastering medium- that’s cool.
It was not endless loop though.
I think it was PCM sound: pulse code modulation. Every scan line contained data in the spot where normally the actual video data is going. It also had smte time code in certain versions. Sony even made a pcm device goimg with their portable betamax recorders. The defacto mastering format for a couple of years.
Correct – U-Matic videotapes are not endless loop. They’re just big cassettes, like VHS but with 3/4″ tape. And there was another piece of gear required to convert digital audio to a video-like signal for recording to the U-Matic tape (and reverse for playback: the SONY PCM-1630.
https://www.sony.net/Products/proaudio/en/story/story02.html
(the normal audio channels of a U-Matic tape are meh)
I had access to a CD burner in…1994? As I recall, the CD-Rs were like $50/ea, the burner itself was probably 4’x2’x2′ and was connected to the computer via SCSI and only wrote in 1x. The computer had to have two hard drives RAID0 so you could put the image on it before sending to the CD-R. We had a success rate of maybe 50%?
The good ol days right? I remember when me and my friend got burners (late 90s), of course he had his earlier than me because computer nerd and all, but it was a great time.
I just remember burning everything to a CD to save it for posterity.
I know nothing about working in a clean room, but does the face mask in the clean room look slightly wrong to anyone else (4 minutes and 5 seconds) ?
In an earlier post I ccommented on working around cleanrooms. The video is most likely correct for the 90’s. Modern cleanrooms you wear what is called a bunny suit. Full body suit with a built in hood but yeah the masks are right. If you look at the hands in the video you will see the requisite cotton gloves with latex gloves on top pulled up over the sleeves. I’m not sure what class this cleanroom is but the aparell is also class dependent.
