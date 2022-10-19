Many of us now outsource PCB production to board houses overseas, which offer high-quality boards with increasingly-impressive turnaround times. [Shri Hari Ram] still likes to brew up their own PCBs, though, and decided to try a new method to speed things up.
Forget toner transfer or marker pens — this build is all about speed. Yes, [Shri] decided to use a rubber stamp to quickly transfer ink to a copper board, which can then be etched to produce a PCB. It’s simple and straightforward enough, and [Shri] reports the technique was inspired by one [William Hare].
The trick is to make several rubber stamps with different circuit elements, though. The genius part is that you can then assemble a PCB by simply stamping down the various circuit components you need. The boards will still need to be drilled if you’re working with through-hole parts, but [Shri] notes that the technique is super useful for producing single-sided surface mount boards.
We’ve seen some other unique methods to producing PCBs at home, such as using a 3D printer to help out. If you’ve got your own innovative homebrew PCB hacks, be sure to drop us a line!
3 thoughts on “Rubber Stamping Your Way To Custom PCBs”
I’d say that’s a hack!
the link goes back to William hares page which is 11 years old!
Wait till you hear how old Ohm’s Law is!
