Flashing Booby-Trapped Cisco AP With OpenWRT, The Hard Way

Certain manufacturers seriously dislike open-source firmware for their devices, and this particular hack deals with quite extreme anti-hobbyist measures. The Meraki MR33, made by Cisco, is a nice access point hardware-wise, and running OpenWRT on it is wonderful – if not for the Cisco’s malicious decision to permanently brick the CPU as soon as you enter Uboot through the serial port. This AP seems to be part of a “hardware as a service” offering, and the booby-trapped Uboot was rolled out by an OTA update some time after the OpenWRT port got published.
There’s an older Uboot version available out there, but you can’t quite roll back to it and up to a certain point, there was only a JTAG downgrade path noted on the wiki – with its full description consisting of a “FIXME: describe the process” tag. Our hacker, an anonymous user from the [SagaciousSuricata] blog, decided to go a different way — lifting, dumping and modifying the onboard flash in order to downgrade the bootloader, and guides us through the entire process. There’s quite a few notable things about this hack, like use of Nix package manager to get Python 2.7 on an OS which long abandoned it, and a tip about a workable lightweight TFTP server for such work, but the flash chip part caught our eye.
The flash chip is in TSOP48 package and uses a parallel interface, and an iMX6.LL devboard was used to read, modify and flash back the image — hotswapping the chip, much like we used to do with old parallel-interface BIOS chips. We especially liked the use of FFC cables and connectors for connecting the flash chip to the devboard in a way that allows hotswapping – now that we can see it, the TSOP 0.5 mm pitch and 0.5 mm FFC hardware are a match made in heaven. This hack, of course, will fit many TSOP48-equipped devices, and it’s nice to have a toolkit for it in case you don’t have a programmer handy.
In the end, the AP got a new lease of life, now governed by its owner as opposed to Cisco’s whims. This is a handy tutorial for anyone facing a parallel-flash-equipped device where the only way appears to be the hard way, and we’re glad to see hackers getting comfortable facing such challenges, whether it’s parallel flash, JTAG or power glitching. After all, it’s great when your devices can run an OS entirely under your control – it’s historically been that you get way more features that way, but it’s also that the manufacturer can’t pull the rug from under your feet like Amazon did with its Fire TV boxes.
12 thoughts on “Flashing Booby-Trapped Cisco AP With OpenWRT, The Hard Way”
yup, putting in a flexi connector instead of the 0.5 mm pins is clever.
Until I read the linked article, I thought they were using the FFC connectors as a TSOP socket – that _would have been a cool hack!
+1, i have to remember this. I wonder if there are already PCBs with flatflex-connector to TSSOP-48 for the other end of the cable readily available on the usual platforms.
I feel like Louis Rossman would like this, given that HaaS is inherently anti-R2R.
It seems it would be time that the EU mandates that manufacturers of any halfway smart hardware make it very clear whether you’re buying:
– a device; in which case they should not be abke to make any alterations that negatively impact any features (advertised or not) but still be responsible for security updates, or
– a service; in which the manufacturer could change a devices functionality provided you had the option to stop buying or get your money back if the service was for a fixed term.
If the EU makes regulations like this, most manufacturers will sell such a device worldwide.
If a manufacturer can legally brick your device to prevent modification, then “Right to Repair” is just a bad joke. Am I missing something, or is there a solid reason to allow this practice?
Yes – imagine with this John Deere fiasco if they started using code that detected when unauthorized access to the firmware was made and it bricked the combine. It’s why I’m so resistant to new technology. I will own what I own as much as I can. Similar to my rooted phone where I can download my e-books, save the file, convert to pdf, and now I OWN the file. The more technology advances, the more I go the opposite direction. By the time I’m ready to kick it, I’ll be riding a horse to work and telling people that God would have given man wings if he intended for him to fly.
I’ve been flashing open firmware onto my devices for many years, and honestly it’s never as good buying a device that’s actually purpose made for developers and engineers. I have Raspberry Pis still getting updates nearly a decade after they were released, whereas every time I’ve flashed an unsupported firmware it only extended the lifetime of the device by a few years at most.
If a manufacturer is locking down the device there is usually good reason for that, and if nothing else it’s usually an indication that the manufacturer doesn’t want to be responsible for answering questions or fixing problems that arise from user firmware flashing.
But especially as it pertains to Cisco, do keep in mind that handling computer networking can be a matter of national security. Cisco contributes a huge amount of the hardware behind the Internet, and has a huge responsibility to keep details of the inner workings of their infrastructure away from prying eyes. And they’ll go as far as booby-trapping their hardware to do it, that’s just how important security is to them.
Failing to respect Cisco’s reasoning and dedication to security could lead you down a rabbit hole you will regret. It’s all fun and games until you crack open the wrong firmware and post your findings online, and are summarily raided by the FBI.
Which nation’s security, exactly? What a load of puffed up nonsense. There is no security through obscurity.
Wow, what a FUD. First security trough obscurity NEVER works, especially not against TLA (three-letter-agencies) from other countries. Also it’s a good thing the RaPi gets still upgrades, because (sadly) there are always new (security) bugs discovered that need to be fixed. Most of the closed stuff will get upgrades for a few year at most (just look at smartphones). Do you work for Cisco or the NSA btw?
Is there any security that works against TLAs?
Yeah… I would say we should try to make it as hard as possible for them. Encrypt stuff using open source software and public algorithms, keep everything up to date and so on. Of course “they” can always catch you and hit you until you tell them your password i am afraid. (insert xkcd here) :-(
