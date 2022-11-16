If you had an office word processor in the late 1970s, the chances are it ran Digital Research’s CP/M operating system. IBM went for Microsoft in the 1980s and the once-dominant player fell on hard times, but it survives today as a popular choice on retrocomputer platforms. Even the more compact Z80 systems are a little large for 2022, so when [Kian Ryan] needed the ultimate in CP/M portability it fell on a more modern piece of silicon. Hence he’s put it on a tiny RP2040-based board from Pimoroni alongside an Adafruit micro SD card breakout.
The tiny hardware is neat of course, but the real star of the show is the software. Non-CP/M aficionados will be interested to learn about RunCPM, and for this project, RunCPM 2040. This provides an emulated environment on a host microcontroller to run CP/M, allowing the operating system to be hosted on easier hardware than some of the original machines.
All this makes for a tiny development machine, but perhaps of more interest would be a machine that’s all-in-one with a display and perhaps a keyboard. The RP2040 is interesting in this case because of those programmable state machines. Could it be made to run a video display alongside RunCPM? We hope someone has a go at writing it.
7 thoughts on “Is This The Smallest CP/M Machine Ever?”
Steve Ciarcia had a pretty small system, fitted into a lunchbox with a drive or two.
This cheats, no floppy drive.
I enjoy Steve’s Z80 book. I have not heard of this lunchbox computer. Do you have a link to it?
Itwas in his column in Byte. I guess it used a Z180, and CPM with an improved Command utility. Itwas a muppet lunchbox.
My guess in either the Big Hardware Issue about 1985, or the tenth anniversary issue, but maybe not.
No, I believe this is… https://www.extremeelectronics.co.uk/emulating-a-z80-rc2014-with-cpm-and-ide-drives-via-an-sd-card/
Yep I think you’re right
Great find! maybe a few more millimeters could be scrapped off, very nice!!!
I’m making a little VT-52 from a similar RP2040 board, an ILI9488 screen, a Gherkin keyboard, and an ESP-01 for wifi. There’s an ESP8266 CP/M port out there somewhere – installing that would make it a self-contained CP/M machine, if using two microcontrollers isn’t cheating.
PIO can push a 480x320x1 framebuffer to an ILI9488 over SPI no problem, but tearing is an issue.
