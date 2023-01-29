For those times when you’d rather not get sucked down another internet rabbit hole when you really just wanted the weather, an ambient display can be great. [AlexanderK106] built a simple ambient display to know the probability the Northern Lights would visit his town.
Starting with a NodeMCU featuring the ESP8266, [AlexanderK106] walks us through a beginner-friendly tutorial on how to do everything from configure the Arduino IDE, the basics of using a breadboard. finding a data source and parsing it, and finally sticking everything into an enclosure.
The 7-segment display is taped and glued onto the back of the 1/4″ pine with enough brightness to shine through even with the additional layer of veneer on top. The display is set to show one digit and then the next before a three second repeat. A second display would probably make this easier to use day-to-day, but we appreciate him keeping it simple for this tutorial.
Looking for more ambient displays? Checkout the Tempescope or this clock that lets you feel the temperature outside!
4 thoughts on “Ambient Display Tells You If Borealis Is Coming To Town”
Surely he could just check to see if smoke is coming out of his kitchen?
“Good Lord, what is happening in there?!”
– The oven exploded
– LavaStage
– Aurora borealis 👈
That isn’t smoke! It’s steam. Steam from the steamed clams we’re having! Mmm, Steamed clams
I would love something like that!
Aurorae are rare enough around here that I don’t bother to check the forecasts, and then I find out that I have missed one.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)