You can find a lot of strange things inside IC packages. For example, the Dallas DS12885 and DS12887 real time clock “chips” were available in a large package with an internal battery. The problem, of course, is that batteries die. [New Old Computer Show] wanted to restore a machine that used one of these devices and was able to repair the device. You can see two videos below. In the first video, he replaces both the battery and adds an external oscillator which would be necessary for the DS12885. However, he actually had the DS12887, which has an internal oscillator, something the second video explains.
The repair used a PCB he ordered from Tindie. However, the board is only part of the problem. You also need to disconnect the dead battery which requires a Dremel and a steady hand.
The board fits on top of the IC — technically, it is more of a module than an IC — and solders to some contacts exposed by the Dremel surgery. It looks like a hack, but then that’s the way we like it.
In the second video, he uses clear nail polish to protect the exposed wires. Someone in the comments mentioned liquid electrical tape, but we might have been tempted to just coat it with hot glue or — if we didn’t want to take it apart — epoxy.
5 thoughts on “Replacing A Clock IC’s Battery”
I did this some years back just with a carving knife since my Dremel had broken, sloppily soldered a couple wires and a cr2032 holder. Rather…inconvenient when it’s still soldered to the board lol.
I also did this for years to revive printers used in pasteurizers that must log temperature every 5 minutes for a 30 minutes cycle. The original battery lasted in some cases nearly 20 years! I also like the look of these hacks. Plus , it makes you look like a genius when you tell management that you can revive that dead chip and they don’t have to spend 15-20k to buy an up to date machine because support has been dropped by the manufacturer long ago and the chip itself is no longer produced and any remaining stock has the same issue this one has, its battery finally gave out.
Case in point, this is probably why ST created the TIMEKEEPER/ZEROPOWER SRAM chips with detachable battery+crystal in the form of a “SNAPHAT”.
Here’s my video from two years ago: https://youtu.be/xwVfI_W58tk
On his original video, I commented that the “third-party site” is Peter Wendt’s page – the first published modification of the Dallas RTC modules: http://www.mcamafia.de/mcapage0/dsrework.htm
PS/2 systems with a Dallas module (Model 25, 286, 30 286, 35SX, 40SX, 55SX, 55LS, and 65SX) and any microchannel clones cannot use replacement RTCs with a ‘C’ in the part number (i.e. ‘DS12C887’) because that signifies a Y2K-fixed module that correctly rolls over the “Century Byte” register being at offset 32h. IBM moved the “Century Byte” register to offset 37h on the PS/2s (both ISA and MCA).
This is the main issue for most Sun Microsystems computers. I have repaired many SPARCStation 5, 10 and 20’s utilizing this method.
