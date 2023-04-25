Insulin Pump Teardown Shows One Motor Does Many Jobs

Modern insulin pumps are self-contained devices that attach to a user’s skin via an adhesive patch, and are responsible for administering insulin as needed. Curious as to what was inside, [Ido Roseman] tore down an Omnipod Dash and took some pictures showing what was inside.
These devices do quite a few things. In addition to holding a reservoir of insulin, they automatically insert a small cannula (thin tube) through the skin after being attached, communicate wirelessly with a control system, and pump insulin through the cannula as needed. All in a sealed and waterproof device. They are also essentially disposable, so [Ido] was curious about what kind of engineering went into such a thing.
The teardown stops short of identifying exactly how all the mechanisms inside work, but [Ido] was able to learn a few interesting things. For example, all of the mechanical functions — inserting the cannula with the help of a needle (and retracting the needle afterwards) and pumping insulin — are all accomplished by one motor and some clever mechanical engineering.
The electronics consist of a PCB with an NXP EX2105F 32-bit Arm7 microcontroller, a second chip that is likely responsible for the wireless communications, three captive LR44 button cells, and hardly a passive component in sight.
The software and communications side of an insulin pump like this one has had its RF communications reverse-engineered with the help of an SDR, a task that took a lot more work than one might expect. Be sure to follow that link if you’re interested in what it can take to get to the bottom of mystery 433 MHz communications on a device that isn’t interested in sharing.
I took a couple of these apart a few years ago when I was working for a company that was working on a CGM system that incorporated sensors into the cannula. These things are pretty neat. The “motor” is a piece of nitinol wire that is attached to a ratchet mechanism. The wire is heated and causes it to contract and extends when cooled advancing the mechanism.
The motor turns a wheel which releases a latch that causes the cannula and needle to spring forward and down to implant it in the body. The needle then retracts into the body so only the flexible plastic cannula is still in. As the motor continues to rotate it advances a screw which pushes the piston on the internal syringe. At this point it acts as a unidirectional stepper as each actuation of the wire dispenses a known amount of insulin.
