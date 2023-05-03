Kerfmeter Measures Laser Cutter Kerf Allowances On The Fly

Nothing beats a laser cutter and a sheet of Baltic birch plywood or MDF when it comes to making quick, attractive enclosures. Burning out all the pieces and fitting them together with finger joints is super satisfying — right up until you realize that you didn’t quite get the kerf allowance right, and your pieces don’t fit together very nicely. If only there was a way to automate kerf measurement.
There is, in the form of Kerfmeter. It comes to us by way of the lab of [Patrick Baudisch] at the University of Potsdam, where they’ve come up with a clever way to measure the kerf of a laser cutter right during the cutting session. With the Kerfmeter mounted directly to the laser cutter head, a small test artifact based on an Archimedean spiral is cut into a corner of the workpiece. Pins on a small motor engage with the object and turn it until it jams in its hole; the wider the kerf, the greater the angle. Once the kerf is calculated, the rest of the design can be dilated by the proper amount to achieve a perfect fit. The video below shows it better than words can explain it.
What we like about this is its simplicity — all it involves is a motor and a microcontroller, plus a little software. It seems much faster than using a traditional kerf gauge, not to mention more precise. And while it does use up a little bit of material, the test pattern is really pretty small, all things considered. Seems like a reasonable trade-off to us. Still, if you want to figure out your kerfs the old-fashioned way, we’ve got you covered.
Thanks to [Leif] for the tip.
It occurs to me you don’t even need the special attachment. Marking a scale on the board and reference mark on the disc would allow you to turn it by hand, measure how far it turned, and input that value into your control software. Probably not as accurate as a motor with a decent encoder and repeatable amount of torque, but I suspect that wouldn’t be needed in most cases.
It’s a neat idea, basically a cam in reverse. It’s not something you need for every job, if the material is the same then the kerf is the same.
Your scale suggestion would work fine, after all they’re just converting angle to kerf in software so not hard to add a scale.
These people seem to on the “Mt Stupid” part of the learning curve, there’s quite a few traps waiting for them, eg longer slots require a wider kerf as there’s more friction and so on.
While a cool build, I see a bunch of failure modes. Like the inset circles not dropping down (various causes, but one of them being the air assist causing the inset to jam sideways)
Assumes you have zero backlash.
Assumes you don’t want to adjust your kerf for press fit or lose fit.
Assumes your kerf value will change for some unknown reason. In my experience, you measure this once and use it always.
The exact value isn’t that critical. You don’t need that resolution.
The stats are compared with a very inefficient method. Can be done with a single wedge in a small slot, or a small square and some calipers.
The piece shouldn’t be dropping down, that implies the sheet isn’t flat etc. Laser cuts have a small bevel, and that’ll throw out the reading slightly.
Wait until they discover plastic doesn’t have uniform thickness, that’s really annoying. Maybe they’ll decide to do a kerf test on each corner and average it (a bit like 3D printer bed levelling).
A good addition would be to have a round circle to verify that X and Y axes are square to each other. Otherwise this test will show wrong values for the kerf, and of course pieces come out wonky also.
0.16mm is the kerf for pretty much every hobby CO2 laser cutter in 3mm material. Add / subtract 0.005mm for tighter / looser fits.
For stuff like EVA foam you’re looking at more like 1mm kerf as it melts a lot, never bothered to see what it actually is.
I don’t have a laser cutter, and though I agree this is a pretty inventive method of kerf measurement, I have doubt it has a lot of practical use. First, how often do you need to make this measurement? Bob (above) suggests there is very little deviation of the kerf, even with different materials. And even if there are differences, then just make a table once, and add new materials to it when you get them.
The difficult thing about automation is that things have to work perfect to be reliable. If it’s not reliable, then you still have to babysit it, and it would hardly be better then making a square or rectangle and measuring it yourself with calipers, or as Doug mentioned, also burn a scale on it and then enter the last
And as Daid already mentioned, there are lots of failure modes.
The need to position the round holes above holes in the grating (@01:10) makes positioning of the kerf spiral difficult. In the video a lot of material is wasted for this kerf measurement spiral. If positioning was non-critical, it could have been put inside the big circle in one of the squares. This makes the notion of “25x less material (4cm2 vs 100cm2)” (@02:13) laughable. Alignment for inserting the pins (@01:21) was also off a bit, and it almost failed to insert the pins.
Some ideas for possible improvements:
* Can the circles be burned completely instead of just cut out, or would that increase the risk for fire too much? (Probably works better with air assist, I think this blows out any flames).
* Centering of the round pins in the round holes is quite critical for the angle measurement. Having straight edges probably works more accurate.
* It could be made a linear wedge. Then you do not need a motor to turn the spiral, but you can just use a pin and and axis of the laser cutter to move the wedge. (Add a load cell or spring with switch for force measurement).
