Hackaday Podcast 229: DIY VR, Gutting Voice Assistants, And ChatGPT Failing Its Summer Internship

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos braved the slight cold and the high heat respectively to bring you the best hacks of the previous seven days. In the news this week: you’ve got a second and final chance to get your Supercon talk proposals in! So get on that, because we need YOU to help make Supercon awesome.

We can chalk up a win for Kristina on What’s That Sound this week (finally!). Will you get it right? Will you get it exactly right? Time and Elliot’s fancy dice will tell.

Then it’s on to the hacks, where we check out a cool RFID emulator e-paper badge, discuss whether a certain type of record player is better off as a cyberdeck, and look through the eye of a Gameboy-style camera for the Playdate console.

From there we take a look at gutting and rooting voice assistants, a solenoid keyboard, and a beautifully rebuilt VR headset that now does AR as well. Finally we talk autonomous solar boats, lambast ChatGPT as the worst summer intern ever, and ponder what makes a thing count as Linux or not.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Download and savor at your leisure.

Episode 229 Show Notes:

