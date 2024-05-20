Cable harnesses made wire management a much more reliable and consistent affair in electronic equipment, and while things like printed circuit boards have done away with many wires, cable harnessing still has its place today. Here is a short how-to on how to lace cables from a 1962 document, thoughtfully made available on the web by [Gary Allsebrook] and [Jeff Dairiki].
It’s a short resource that is to the point in all the ways we love to see. The diagrams are very clear and the descriptions are concise, and everything is done for a reason. The knots are self-locking, ensuring that things stay put without being overly tight or constrictive.
According to the document, the ideal material for lacing cables is a ribbon-like nylon cord (which reduces the possibility of biting into wire insulation compared to a cord with a round profile) but the knots and techniques apply to whatever material one may wish to use.
Cable lacing can be done ad-hoc, but back in the day cable assemblies were made separately and electrically tested on jigs prior to installation. In a way, such assemblies served a similar purpose to traces on a circuit board today.
Neatly wrapping cables really has its place, and while doing so by hand can be satisfying, we’ve also seen custom-made tools for neatly wrapping cables with PTFE tape.
4 thoughts on “How To Lace Cables Like It’s 1962”
That’s how I was taught in 1992!
Connections Museum did a great video a few years ago demonstrating how telephone exchange wiring is cut to length and laced: https://youtu.be/GTC_r9AIgdo .
One of the things I gathered from the video is that using all solid core wire is a big part of getting those defined bends and structure.
Proper lacing not only confers practical engineering benefits, when done by someone competent in the art, it is a thing of beauty.
I’ve seen complex test panels where the craftsmanship and artistry of the lacing was such that it would not have seemed out of place if on display at the Louvre.
Yes. There are hidden works of art in teleco rooms across the country (along with eldritch creations that would out-do the Flying Spaghetti Monster, sometimes in the same building!)
My preferred material for lacing cables is the telco standard 9 strand wax-impregnated cord. The only catch with it is that it makes a hellacious mess if it gets hot, and the wax tends to go _everywhere_.
Sadly, for modern data centers, cable lacing takes too long and time is money ::spit:: so velcro wrap has mostly supplanted it. (and when it’s done right, it still looks ‘good enough’.)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)