[Peter Holderith] has been on a mission to unlock the full potential of a DIY quad-motor electric go-kart as a platform. This isn’t his first rodeo, either. His earlier vehicle designs were great educational fun, but were limited to about a kilowatt of power. His current platform is in theory capable of about twenty. The last big change he made was adding considerably more battery power, so that the under-used motors could stretch their legs a little, figuratively speaking.
How did that go? [Peter] puts it like this: “the result of [that] extra power, combined with other design flaws, is terror.” Don’t worry, no one’s been hurt or anything, but the kart did break in a few ways that highlighted some problems.
One purpose of incremental prototyping is to bring problems to the surface, and it certainly did that. A number of design decisions that were fine on smaller karts showed themselves to be inadequate once the motors had more power.
For one thing, the increased torque meant the motors twisted themselves free from their mountings. The throttle revealed itself to be twitchy with a poor response, and steering didn’t feel very good. The steering got heavier as speed increased, but it also wanted to jerk all over the place. These are profoundly unwelcome feelings when driving a small and powerful vehicle that lurches into motion as soon as the accelerator is pressed.
Overall, one could say the experience populated the proverbial to-do list quite well. The earlier incarnation of [Peter]’s kart was a thrilling ride, but the challenge of maintaining adequate control over a moving platform serves as a reminder that design decisions that do the job under one circumstance might need revisiting in others.
4 thoughts on “Quad-Motor Electric Kart Gets A Little Too Thrilling”
As it turns out, you can’t just ghetto-slap together some CNC’d parts (sponsored project!) and expect them to work at anything beyond walking speed. Maybe next time study some fundamentals of mechanical engineering and car kinematics instead of going “head first” as in O’Reilly books.
Yup, building a Kart chassis out of 4080, giving it no appreciable steering geometry other than straight and having no suspension or flex built in to the chassis, using horrible thin tyres etc. is pretty much a recipe for problems.
I would like to see the idea extended to a well designed chassis with adjustable everything though, could be a lot of fun. (and I’m sure someone will have done it)
Yeah you can, Have you even seen “Hacky Racers” – I take a lot of “Hump” with these low effort Hackaday troll comments, – Wheres your kart ?
It is possible to build a good or perhaps even great Kart chassis in your shed or garage, heck I’ve seen it done by someone with an angle grinder, MIG welder, a tube bender and a pile of tubing, but that pile of CNC’d parts aint it and the builder seems intent on injuring themselves because they really don’t seem to understand or know how to design for the forces involved (though the concept is fun and has potential if it’s given a decent chassis)
FWIW, I’ve never *personally* owned or raced a Kart (though I have driven a few for fun and testing).
But I have been the mechanic for a company owned Kart race team.
