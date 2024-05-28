Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Auto Harp Typewriter

Where do I even begin with this one? Let’s start with the reasoning behind this giant beast’s existence, and that is medical necessity. [crazymittens-r] needed something that would let them keep working, and after many hours and many versions, this is the current iteration of their ArcBoard, which looks like it could control a spaceship.

You can read all about this version on GitHub, but here’s the gist — you’re looking at a split keyboard with dual macro pads, rotary encoders, and a built-in trackball. And oh yeah, there are pedals, too. Those are a whole other thing.

In this revision, [crazymittens-4] said no to hand-wiring and instead went with custom flexible PCBs. The encoders now have push-button LED screens, and overall, there are “more LEDs than QMK can handle”. There’s even a secret keyboard within the keyboard! I can’t express how much I want to put my hands on this thing.

$35,000 Gets You a Complete Typewriter Shop

As long as you’re the right person for the job, that is. Ever since his apprentice backed out of taking over, Tom Furrier has been looking for just the right person to pick up the reins at Boston’s last remaining typewriter shop.

Tom says he doesn’t have the time to train someone new, as he’d originally planned to retire this June. His asking price is a mere $10,000 over what he paid for the shop in 1990. He’s more interested in finding the right person than in making money from the deal.

That person would have “an extensive experience in typewriter repair,” he said. Tom has regular customers that must be taken care of, as well as a thin but steady stream of new customers who are sick of digital and want an old school experience.

Since the 1990s, Tom has run the business like it’s 1980, doing the books in actual books. But he believes that the new owner will need to bring things into the 21st century a bit, perhaps by selling typewriters online and moving the accounting to a computer. No matter what, Tom is holding out hope that he’s going to find just the right person.

The Centerfold: This Is What $500 In Keycaps Looks Like

This sure is a hobby with a capital ‘H’, isn’t it? As long as you’re throwing money around, check out how well these three keycap sets go together on [sixteensixtisix]’s board. Too bad that the average cost of each set is about $140 minus shipping.

So this is an Ultimate Hacking Keyboard with GMK Dualshot, GMK Retrowave, and GMK Awaken key cap sets. it’s especially rough to see just two keycaps used from one of the sets, but it sure does look good! At least [sixteensixtisix] has their grail board now. That’s the most important thing.

Do you rock a sweet set of peripherals on a screamin’ desk pad? Send me a picture along with your handle and all the gory details, and you could be featured here!

Historical Clackers: the Thürey

Just look at this portable beauty! (See the handle on the right?) Manufactured from 1909 to 1912, Edward Thürey’s bizarre machine was one of the last weird-looking typewriters before the four-row QWERTY standard took over.

Not only are the 28 keys arranged in columns, the typebars are laid out horizontally to run parallel to the carriage, giving the the thing the appearance of a complex auto harp or other musical instrument.

Those two strips to the left of the keyboard are the Shift keys. It’s not clear to me whether one is a Caps Lock, but that would make more sense than having two Shifts on the left and none on the right.

The design is not completely out of left field, though. It used a typewheel inked by rollers like the Blickensderfer. And like the Hammond and the Chicago et. al, there’s a hammer behind the paper that forces the paper against the type.

Aside from the interesting keyboard layout, one disadvantage was that some keys required more force than others due to the complex leverage system at play.

Got a hot tip that has like, anything to do with keyboards? Help me out by sending in a link or two. Don’t want all the Hackaday scribes to see it? Feel free to email me directly.