[Grug Huhler] has been working with the Tang Nano 9K FPGA board. They are inexpensive, and he noticed there is a 20K version, so he picked one up. Of course, you’d expect the 20K board has a different FPGA with more gates than the 9K, but there are also a number of differences in the host board. [Grug] was kind enough to document the differences in the video below.
In addition to the differences, there’s a good demo of the boards hosting a system-on-chip design. The little DIP package is handy for breadboarding. All of the 20K pins are 3.3 V, according to the documentation. The 9K does have some 1.8 V pins. There are more external devices on the 20K board but that eats up more uncommitted pins. Depending on your design, that may or may not be a problem.
We keep meaning to pick some of these up to play with. The Verilog is easy enough, and the tools look adequate. If you need a refresher on Verilog, we have a boot camp for you that would probably port easily enough to the Tang system. We’ve been following [Grug’s] work on these chips lately, and you should, too.
2 thoughts on “What’s The Difference Between Tang 9K And 20K (It Isn’t 11…)”
Just received my 4k, looking forward to trying it out
Of course it’s not eleven, it’s eleven thousand
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)