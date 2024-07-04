A Second OctoPrint Plugin Has Been Falsifying Stats

The ongoing story of bogus analytical data being submitted to the public OctoPrint usage statistics has taken a surprising turn with the news that a second plugin was being artificially pushed up the charts. At least this time, the developer of the plugin has admitted to doing the deed personally.
Just to recap, last week OctoPrint creator [Gina Häußge] found that somebody had been generating fictitious OctoPrint usage stats since 2022 in an effort to make the OctoEverywhere plugin appear to be more popular than it actually was. It was a clever attempt, and if it wasn’t for the fact that the fake data was reporting itself to be from a significantly out of date build of OctoPrint, there’s no telling how long it would have continued. When the developers of the plugin were confronted, they claimed it was an overzealous user operating under their own initiative, and denied any knowledge that the stats were being manipulated in their favor.
Presumably it was around this time that Obico creator [Kenneth Jiang] started sweating bullets. It turns out he’d been doing the same thing, for just about as long. When [Gina] contacted him about the suspicious data she was seeing regarding his plugin, he owned up to falsifying the data and published what strikes us as a fairly contrite apology on the Obico blog. While this doesn’t absolve him of making a very poor decision, we respect that he didn’t try to shift the blame elsewhere.
That said, there’s at least one part of his version of events that doesn’t quite pass the sniff test for us. According to [Kenneth], he first wrote the script that generated the fake data back in 2022 because he suspected (correctly, it turns out) that the developers of OctoEverywhere were doing something similar. But after that, he says he didn’t realize the script was still running until [Gina] confronted him about it.
Now admittedly, we’re not professional programmers here at Hackaday. But we’ve written enough code to be suspicious when somebody claims a script they whipped up on a lark was able to run unattended for two years and never once crashed or otherwise bailed out. We won’t even begin to speculate where said script could have been running since 2022 without anyone noticing…
But we won’t dwell on the minutiae here. [Gina] has once again purged the garbage data from the OctoPrint stats, and hopefully things are finally starting to reflect reality. We know she was already angry about the earlier attempts to manipulate the stats, so she’s got to be seething right about now. But as we said before, these unfortunate incidents are ultimately just bumps in the road. We don’t need any stat tracker to know that the community as a whole greatly appreciates the incredible work she’s put into OctoPrint.
13 thoughts on “A Second OctoPrint Plugin Has Been Falsifying Stats”
Is it for clout? Is there a monetary incentive? Pay-to-play?
Getting on the top of the most popular list makes you more popular.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goodhart's_law
Basically, any reason you would want to be on a “top something” list becomes a reason to manipulate the results, and so people will start to game the metric. Any sort of listing where order matters gets gamed. See, why companies and businesses were named “Acme” in the 1920’s – you get to be on the first pages of the telephone directory.
If there is no reason or consequence from being on such a list, the list wouldn’t even exist, ergo, all lists become manipulated at some point in time.
Interesting!
Thanks for the link!
Dude, it’s those scripts you forget about that last forever.
Sorry, I believe it. In my case it’s not been malicious, but I’ve discovered scripts I totally forgot about still doing their thing. See, the system itself might go down, and that I’ll notice and fix, but when did I last read my crontab?
If the script had failed they might have noticed.
I once debugged a whole day why my program stopped working…
Forgot I added some date stop code to cease running after a certain date. no documentation, placed at an unusual place, /me so stupid.
So. I would believe in all stupid explanations for any stuff.
Have done similar, last one I found was a Windows 2000 desktop too which had been running, unattended for at least 12 years with Mercury/32 trying to connect to a long defunct ISP’s mail server, my scripts were still triggering and running perfectly, creating archive folders and indexes of received/sent emails.
I should probably add, it was in the bottom of a comms cabinet on a client site)
Using Raspberry Pi is just one more point of failure compared to MCU.
” But we’ve written enough code to be suspicious when somebody claims a script they whipped up on a lark was able to run unattended for two years and never once crashed or otherwise bailed out. ”
I have cron jobs running on a 7-year-old Orange Pi, most of which were written in anger. If you asked me what it all was, I would have no clue!
I actually just checked, and it’s still turning the Christmas tree lights on and off.
A forgotten script running since 2022? Amateur hour!
Similarly my server’s been up since 2007 or so. Not contiguously but that’d hardly matter for a scripted function. And the downtime’s usually yearly to pull a good backup set.
I’m going back to television.
You’re *definitely* not a professional programmer (or a sysadmin). You don’t write something like that as a script that has to keep running in a single process forever. You have some OS function start it when it needs to run. That’s a reflex. It would be *really weird* to write something like that in a way that wouldn’t survive a reboot, let alone a random script failure.
The whole “script” was probably “curl “, and in 2022 you’d use either a crontab entry or a systemd timer to start it every once in a while.
I poked around on my systems, and the oldest cron job I could find uses code last changed in *2006*. It’s possible that I manually recreated the crontab entry for it when I ported it from an older server… which would have been in 2011. But it’s also possible that I just blindly copied the old crontab without knowing what was in it.
I really need to translate a lot of that old stuff out of Perl…
