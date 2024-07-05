Hackaday Podcast Episode 278: DIY Subs, The ErgoRing, And Finding NEMA 17

In this episode, Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi kick things off with a reminder about the impending deadline for Supercon talk and workshop proposals. From there discussion moves on to the absolutely incredible tale of two brothers who solved a pair of missing person cases with their homebrew underwater vehicle, false data sneaking into OctoPrint’s usage statics, and an organic input device that could give the classic mouse a run for its money.

You’ll also hear about cheap radar modules, open source Xbox mod chips, and lawnmowers from the grocery store. The episode wraps up with a look at the enduring mystique of perpetual motion devices, and the story of a legendary ship that might soon end up being turned into paper clips.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

As always, this week’s episode is available as a DRM-free MP3.

Episode 278 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congrats to [Jones Boy] for teaching us about monitors that degauss themselves on every startup!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: