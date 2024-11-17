Did you know the ESP32 can be a USB host? Well it can, and [Volos] uses host mode to build this fun little word processor.
The venerable ESP32 has a well-known USB device mode. Anyone who has programmed one has used it. A bit less known is the microcontroller’s ability to host USB devices. These days, operating as a USB device is relatively simple. But acting as a host is a much more complex task. The ESP32 has a software host that works — but only for Human Interface Devices (HID). Human interface devices generally are keyboards, mice, trackballs, and similar devices that handle data relatively slowly, forming the interface with us simple humans.
[Volos] uses the EspUsbHost Arduino library for this project. The library makes USB host mode simple to use. Another piece of the puzzle is the LCD board [Volos] picked. It has a dual-role USB Type-C port, meaning the hardware to switch roles is baked in. Other boards may require some modifications or special cables to make things work.
The software is the best part of this build. [Volos] implemented a simple word processor. It can save and load files from a microSD card and, of course, edit text — all controlled by a USB keyboard. He had to use a 4-bit palette to save memory. This gives the device a retro charm that reminds us of Don Lancaster’s TV Typewriter. The source for this and all of [Volos] projects can be found on GitHub. Now, all we need is a spell check that can fit in the memory constraints of the ESP32! We have to admit the chip has a lot of potential USB tricks.
4 thoughts on “ESP32 Hosts A USB Keyboard In This Typewriter”
There are few ESP32 boards that have separate USB HID connector port which enable this.
I’ve used PS/2 keyboards as they can be interfaced even to 8-bit Atmegas (no need for USB HID). Pretty nice way to add versatile input to your project and without worry to run out of buttons!
I have a RP2040 USB Host board from Adafruit, using scroll lock to toggle a USB kbd between pass through and embedded function input, have an OLED display plugged into it to use for menus and kbd input (see what you type). When switching modes with Scroll Lock, it flashes Scroll Lock LED when keystrokes are directed at embedded functions… Like Pwd hotkey mapping setup or HDMI switching (optocoupled) or “thing” interfacing.
You should clarify which esp32 chip this is.
The original esp32 (the only one that actually goes by just esp32) does not have any usb hardware on board. Programming is over a usb-serial converter board.
As such “The venerable ESP32 has a well-known USB device mode. Anyone who has programmed one has used it.” Is not accurate.
