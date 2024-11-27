Retrotechtacular: The Deadly Shipmate

During World War II, shipboard life in the United States Navy was a gamble. No matter which theater of operations you found yourself in, the enemy was all around on land, sea, and air, ready to deliver a fatal blow and send your ship to the bottom. Fast forward a couple of decades and Navy life was just as hazardous but in a different way, as this Navy training film on the shipboard hazards of low-voltage electricity makes amply clear.
With the suitably scary title “115 Volts: A Deadly Shipmate,” the 1960 film details the many and various ways sailors could meet an untimely end, most of which seemed to circle back to attempts to make shipboard life a little more tolerable. The film centers not on the risks of a ship’s high-voltage installations, but rather the more familiar AC sockets used for appliances and lighting around most ships. The “familiarity breeds contempt” argument rings a touch hollow; given that most of these sailors appear to be in their 20s and 30s and rural electrification in the US was still only partially complete through the 1970s, chances are good that at least some of these sailors came from farms that still used kerosene lamps. But the point stands that plugging an unauthorized appliance into an outlet on a metal ship in a saltwater environment is a recipe for being the subject of a telegram back home.
The film shows just how dangerous mains voltage can be through a series of vignettes, many of which seem contrived but which were probably all too real to sailors in 1960. Many of the scenarios are service-specific, but a few bear keeping in mind around the house. Of particular note is drilling through a bulkhead and into a conduit; we’ve come perilously close to meeting the same end as the hapless Electrician’s Mate in the film doing much the same thing at home. As for up-cycling a discarded electric fan, all we can say is even brand new, that thing looks remarkably deadly.
The fact that they kept killing the same fellow over and over for each of these demonstrations doesn’t detract much from the central message: follow orders and you’ll probably stay alive. In an environment like that, it’s probably not bad advice.
8 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: The Deadly Shipmate”
Stop spreading FUD like you’re a professional YouTuber. Mains voltage is not dangerous as long as RCD is present somewhere in the circuit. There is no need for every DIYer to buy grossly overpriced DeWalt, Milfwaukee and Makita battery power tools when much less expensive 230V ones will do the job just as good.
I hate to break it to you, but the fear of mains electricity is surely not the reason why people buy cordless tools.
Also:
“Mains voltage is not dangerous as long as RCD is present somewhere in the circuit.”
is not true. Stop spreading misinformation.
Most RCDs installed aren’t sensitive enough to be human safe – their main purpose is to stop ground faults before they develop into electrical fires in cases when the current is not high enough to trip the main breakers.
The general purpose versions have high tolerance for fault currents because many common devices with switching power supplies and poor power factors around the house cause ground currents that would trip the more sensitive versions. For example, 100 mA for 200 ms which is still deadly for a person because it can stop your heart.
The more sensitive human safety versions that trip at 5-30 mA and under 30-40 ms are typically installed at the end outlet just before the device being protected, so other things in the same circuit won’t accidentally trip them.
Glad I hit refresh before I commented, I was sitting here scratching my head thinking that the average circuit breaker wasn’t going to provide the protection that the original commenter was implying.
Besides all that, I’ve never used a battery powered tool out of fear that electricity might get me, convenience is a thing. When I need to drill with an outlet nearby and have a corded drill, I use it, when those things aren’t true then battery it is. Though I do lean toward battery powered mowers over corded ones for fear that the spinny blade of death might get my electricity if I get careless.
Mains voltage must ALWAYS be regarded as dangerous. In this case, the ASSumption which you have unwittingly made is potentially deadly!
Here in Canada – and I think this is true for most of the US as well – RCDs on domestic electrical panels are NOT the norm, and GFCIs are uncommon in places other than bathrooms, some kitchens, and outdoor areas. Here, the kind of misbehaviour demonstrated in the video WILL get you killed a large percentage of the time.
Based on your 230V reference I’m guessing that you’re in Britain. If you’re on Hackaday then you ought to know that electrical standards and practices vary from country to country, and that what you’re used to in your country should never be assumed to be universal.
As for battery-powered power tools, the rationale for developing them had nothing to do with electrical safety, and everything to do with convenience. The safety is a bonus, but all of the battery-operated tools I own were purchased because they’re more convenient and flexible than their corded equivalents which I keep as backups and which mostly gather dust.
17:11 wondering why the outlets are mounted on a slant?
… was that Karl Ranseier? (sorry, might only be known locally, but that was my first thought on reading the last paragraph :o)
Reminds me of a work colleague who wanted to be helpful and install some shelf supports for the office secretary. Smart guy with a PhD in a theoretical field, but not exactly handy, and bit lacking in common sense. He drilled through the drywall fine, but the stud behind seemed pretty tough. He persevered, finally drilling through the conduit serving the 208V 400A panel on the other side of the wall…
The arc flash was spectacular, but fortunately nobody was hurt, and the building is still standing. The drill bit was vaporized, of course, and I’m pretty sure the guy never touched a power tool again.
