For the cautious, a good piece of advice is to always wait to buy a new product until after the first model year, whether its cars or consumer electronics or any other major purchase. This gives the manufacturer a year to iron out the kinks and get everything ship shape the second time around. But not everyone is willing to wait on new tech. [Berto] has been interested in lithium capacitors, a fairly new type of super capacitor, and being unwilling to wait on support circuitry schematics to magically show up on the Internet he set about making his own.
The circuit he’s building here is a solar charger for the super capacitor. Being a fairly small device there’s not a lot of current, voltage, or energy, but these are different enough from other types of energy storage devices that it was worth taking a close look and designing something custom. An HT7533 is used for voltage regulation with a Schottky diode preventing return current to the solar cell, and a DW01 circuit is used to make sure that the capacitor doesn’t overcharge.
While the DW01 is made specifically for lithium ion batteries, [Berto] found that it was fairly suitable for this new type of capacitor as well. The capacitor itself is suited for many low-power, embedded applications where a battery might add complexity. Capacitors like this can charge much more rapidly and behave generally more linearly than their chemical cousins, and they aren’t limited to small applications either. For example, this RC plane was converted to run with super capacitors.
3 thoughts on “Building Experience And Circuits For Lithium Capacitors”
I had a product I was building that required backup power for some time to ensure the product was safe. The caveat was we couldn’t have any sort of stored energy after 20 minutes or so. I did lots of prototyping with super capacitors and spent way too much time with the misleading “Lithium Capacitor”. The only clue you get that it’s a battery is theres a minimum voltage. For my case this wouldn’t work but it looked like I had found everything I was looking for for a brief moment. Very frustrating.
I was very surprised to learn this too. Apparently this is called a “hybrid capacitor”.
The Wikipedia article on LICs says “In conclusion, the LIC will probably never reach the energy density of a lithium-ion battery and never reach the combined cycle life and power density of a supercapacitor. Therefore, it should be seen as a separate technology with its own uses and applications”.
To me, that means that it shouldn’t be called a “capacitor” any more than it should be called a “battery”. I’d like to propose a different name. Since “cattery” is already taken, I suggest “battacitor”. I know this may sound a bit funny, but I’m completely serious in my contention that these devices should NOT be called capacitors.
