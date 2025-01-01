[Garage 54] is no stranger to vehicle-related projects of the “because why not?” variety, and their latest is using 50 cordless drills combined into a monstrous mega-motor to turn a gutted (and extended) Lada into an electric vehicle (EV).
Doing this leans on some of [Garage 54]’s earlier projects, such as replacing the aforementioned Lada’s engine block with a frame containing sixteen chainsaws. That means they don’t need to start completely from scratch, and have a frame design that can drop into the vehicle once the “engine” is constructed.
Here’s what’s in the new engine: each of the drills has its chuck replaced with an aluminum pulley, and belts connect each group of drills to an output shaft. Ideally, every drill motor would run at the same time and at exactly the same speed, but one works with what they have. [Garage 54] originally worked to synchronize the drills by interfacing to each drill’s motor control board, but eventually opted to simply bypass all controls and power each drill’s motor directly from the batteries. Initial tests are done by touching bare cable ends with a turned-away face and squinted eyes, but we expect “Just A Big Switch” to end up in the final assembly.
It looks wild and we can think of more than a few inefficiencies present in a system like this, but the output shaft does turn and torque is being transferred, so the next step is interfacing to the car’s factory gearbox.
If it powers the car in any meaningful way, that Lada might very well become the world’s most gloriously hacked-together EV. And hey, if the power output of the EV motor is disappointing, you can just make your own.
[via Motor1]
2 thoughts on “Turning A Lada Into An EV With 50 Cordless Drills, Because Why Not?”
Drill batteries make good ebike batteries, you can get nice quality and cheap packs new from aldi or lidl. Using whole drills though i guess why not lol. I would like to see battery swop stations for EV cars in europe soon, I think they have them already is china. EV vehicles could last decades if we introduce battery swop. Same for ebikes, same for emoto, there is no reason to keep the lifespan of an ev limited to the battery life especially as the price of the vehicle is so high on initial purchase. People could upsize or downsize the battery depending upon changing range requirements and individual budgets.
NIO has a system of battery swapping stations in Europe, there are 14 of them in Germany alone
