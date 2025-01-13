Here’s the thing about running large strings of Neopixels—also known as WS2812 addressable LEDs. You need to truck out a ton of data, and fast. There are a dozen different libraries out there to drive them already, but [Zorxx] decided to strike out with a new technique—using I2S hardware to get the job done.
Microcontrollers traditionally use I2S interfaces to output digital audio. However, I2s also just happens to be perfect for driving tons of addressable LEDs. At the lowest level, I2S hardware is really just flipping a serial data line really fast with a clock line and a word select line for good measure. If, instead of sound, you pipe a data stream for addressable LEDs to the I2S hardware, it will clock that data out just the same!
[Zorxx] figured that at with an ESP32 trucking out I2S data at a rate of 2.6 megabits per second on the ESP32, it would be possible to update a string of 256 pixels in just 7.3 milliseconds. In other words, you could have a 16 by 16 grid updating at over 130 frames per second. Step up to 512 LEDs, and you can still run at almost 70 fps.
There’s some tricks to pulling this off, but it’s nothing you can’t figure out just by looking at the spec sheets for the WS2812B and the ESP32. Or, indeed, [Zorxx’s] helpful Github page. We’ve featured some other unorthodox methods of driving these LEDs before, too! Meanwhile, if you’ve got your own ideas on how to datablast at ever greater speeds, don’t hesitate to let us know!
5 thoughts on “Using Audio Hardware To Drive Neopixels Super Fast”
Uhm … whut?
WS2812’s are a fixed time protocol. Either they update or they don’t – there’s no slow or fast – so all the “fps” stuff is exactly the same with any other driver. Even my 6502 updates WS2812’s at the same speed.
I2S is great to drive them with minimal CPU overhead – but it’ll never be “faster”.. Or slower.
Yeah, I call Shenanigans! There are other pixel technologies that allow for much higher data rates, in many cases by using a separate clock line. But the incredibly popular, dominant, and ubiquitous WS281x and its clones is certainly not one of them.
Then you misunderstand WS2812’s. To update a string of WS2812 takes a certain amount of data transfer time and then a certain amount of wait time (both with notoriously tight timing requirements) before they see no more data is coming, and switch to their new data. But after that they sit idle. So with a certain number of neopixels there is a theoretical maximum of FPS you can achieve, but you can always go slower by updating just once every so often.
The fixed time refers to a single LED and there can be an arbitrary delay between updates of two adjacent LEDs. These delays add up and determine (as well as the total number of LEDs) the actual fps . With I2S circuit streaming the data (with minimal delays between LEDs) CPU is free to prepare the buffer for the next frame, hence the delay between the last LED of the nth frame and the first of the (n+1) th is minimal too. So, indeed it is not about the performance of the driver, but an automatic driver like I2S allows faster updates of a whole frame.
Nice, but not really a “new technique”, there are implementations for driving WS2812 leds on ESP32 I2S dating back to at least 2019. For example FastLED library has one.
