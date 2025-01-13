[EXO Labs] demonstrated something pretty striking: a modified version of Llama 2 (a large language model) that runs on Windows 98. Why? Because when it comes to personal computing, if something can run on Windows 98, it can run on anything. More to the point: if something can run on Windows 98 then it’s something no tech company can control how you use, no matter how large or influential they may be. More on that in a minute.
What’s it like to run an LLM on Windows 98? Aside from the struggles of things like finding compatible peripherals (back to PS/2 hardware!) and transferring the required files (FTP over Ethernet to the rescue) or even compilation (some porting required), it works maybe better than one might expect.
A Windows 98 machine with Pentium II processor and 128 MB of RAM generates a speedy 39.31 tokens per second with a 260K parameter Llama 2 model. A much larger 15M model generates 1.03 tokens per second. Slow, but it works. Going even larger will also work, just ever slower. There’s a video on X that shows it all in action.
It’s true that modern LLMs have billions of parameters so these models are tiny in comparison. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be useful. Models can be shockingly small and still be perfectly coherent and deliver surprisingly strong performance if their training and “job” is narrow enough, and the tools to do that for oneself are all on GitHub.
This is a good time to mention that this particular project (and its ongoing efforts) are part of a set of twelve projects by EXO Labs focusing on ensuring things like AI models can be run anywhere, by anyone, independent of tech giants aiming to hold all the strings.
And hey, if local AI and the command line is something that’s up your alley, did you know they already exist as single-file, multi-platform, command-line executables?
5 thoughts on “Modern AI On Vintage Hardware: LLama 2 Runs On Windows 98”
Hi, Windows 98SE still has a small community.
There are things like VBE9x, KernelEx, unicows.dll and gdiplus.dll and the R. Loew Windows 98 Patches that keep Windows 98SE current.
DirectX 9c and .Net Framework are also possible. KLite codec pack can teach Media Player net tricks.
With KernelEx Project, Windows 98SE gets a Compatibility Tab.
It’s possible to have Windows XP SP3 application compatibility and beyond.
I’m just saying, because Windows 98SE sort of has a cult status among retro gamers (perhaps more than Windows 3.1 has).
It’s the oldest “OS” that can run the mainstream applications and games of the 2000s and 2010s.
It’s only real downside is limit to one CPU and to 32-Bit/i386, I think.
To some, Windows 9x also is an art style, even.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjMKwLkgS-k
Oh, and Windows 98 does support USB peripherals, of course. Like USB keyboard, mice and joysticks.
It’s just that during hardware detection phase, the USB controller might be detected and then the PS/2 legacy emulation provided by BIOS gets disabled.
So Windows 98SE wants to ask for location of an USB driver, while the USB keyboard/mouse nolonger works.
That’s when a PS/2 or DIN keyboard (or serial mouse) might be needed.
After driver installation is completed, USB keyboard and USB mouse are working just fine.
So what’s wrong with Linux or BSD? Why do you have to go back to a 25 year old, commercial, no longer supported operating system to gain independence from a “tech company?”
Sure, getting the LLM to run on old hardware with an old operating system is a hack. It just doesn’t line up well with avoiding lock in to an operating system or hardware system.
Insert obligatory quote from Dr Ian Malcolm: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” ;-)
