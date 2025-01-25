At the height of the Cold War, those of us on the western side of the wall had plenty of choice over our radio listening, even if we stuck with our country’s monolithic broadcaster. On the other side in the Soviet Union, radio for many came without a choice of source, in the form of wired radio systems built into all apartments. [Railways | Retro Tech | DIY] grew up familiar with these wired radios, and treats us to a fascinating examination of their technology, programming, and ultimate decline.
In a Soviet apartment, usually in the kitchen, there would be a “Radio” socket on the wall. Confusingly the same physical dimension as a mains socket, it carried an audio signal. The box which plugged into it was referred to as a radio, but instead contained only a transformer, loudspeaker, and volume control. These carried the centralised radio station, piped from Moscow to the regions by a higher voltage line, then successively stepped down at regional, local, and apartment block level. A later refinement brought a couple more stations on separate sub-carriers, but it was the single channel speakers which provided the soundtrack for daily life.
The decline of the system came over the decades following the end of communism, and he describes its effect on the mostly older listenership. Now the speaker boxes survive as affectionate curios for those like him who grew up with them.
You probably won’t be surprised to find twisted-wire broadcasting in use in the West, too.
Thanks [Stephen Walters] for the tip.
6 thoughts on “Soviet Wired Radio, How It Worked”
I wish I’d known about this before reading George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949). This adds a new dimension to the 2-way TV in every home.
This is gonna be juicy.
Reminds me of “Drahtfunk” here in WW2 Germany..
I have a couple of them, I really want to build something to get them to play audio from any source, but I have never gotten around to it.
The easy solution would of course be to open them and rewire them to be only speakers, but they are sealed (maybe it is the model with microphones in them) and I want to keep them sealed.
I have a couple of them, I really want to build something to get them to play audio from any source, but I have never gotten around to it.
The easy solution would of course be to open them and rewire them to be only speakers, but they are sealed (maybe it is the model with microphones in them) and I want to keep them sealed.
I would be inclined to replace input and speaker with instrument jacks and use it as a preamp device.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)