Starting a new microcontroller project can be pretty daunting. While you have at least a rough idea of where you want to end up, there are so many ways to get there that you can get locked into “analysis paralysis” and never get the project off the ground. Or arguably worse, you just throw whatever dev board you have in the junk bin and deal with the consequences.
While it’s hard to go wrong with relying on a familiar MCU and toolchain, [lcamtuf] argues in this recent guide to choosing microcontrollers that it’s actually not too much of a chore to make the right choice. Breaking the microcontroller universe down into three broad categories makes the job a little easier: simple process control, computationally intensive tasks, and IoT products. Figuring out where your project falls on that spectrum narrows your choices considerably.
For example, if you just need to read some sensors and run a few servos or solenoids, using something like a Raspberry Pi is probably overkill. On the other hand, a Pi or other SBC might be fine for something that you need wireless connectivity. We also appreciate that [lcamtuf] acknowledges that intangible considerations sometimes factor in, such as favoring a new-to-you MCU because you’ll get experience with technology you haven’t used before. It might not override technical considerations by itself, but you can’t ignore the need to stretch your wings once in a while.
There’s nothing earth-shattering here, but we enjoy think pieces like this. It’s a bit like [lcamtuf]’s recent piece on rethinking your jellybean op-amps.
2 thoughts on “A Guide To Making The Right Microcontroller Choice”
The author recommends 8-bit mcu’s over 32-bit ones for basic tasks, but picks the fastest 8-bit and the absolute slowest 32-bit chips to put together, and completely ignores the normal M3/M4 tier. I’m scratching my head at that one.
The other claim is that the 8-bit ones are “easier”, but that really sounds more like they’re talking about Arduino… and you can easily use that on the 32-bit chips as well.
Author here. The overarching theme are three broad use cases. The first one is process control, and there… you can certainly use M3, M7, or even an SBC, but the point is, you generally don’t need to. M0 is typically enough. The reason I’m not including very dated and limited 8-bit chips in that category – ATtiny, low-end PICs, etc – is that these are rather limiting for that use, and aren’t dramatically cheaper anymore.
As for Arduino – there’s no mention of Arduino in the article, and it’s not something I intended to suggest.
