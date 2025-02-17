There are a few vehicles on the road that are targeted often by car thieves, whether that’s because they have valuable parts, the OEM security is easily bypassed, or even because it’s an antique vehicle that needs little more than a screwdriver to get started. For those driving one of these vehicles an additional immobilization feature is often added, like a hidden switch to deactivate the fuel pump. But, in the continual arms race between thieves and car owners, this strategy is easily bypassed. [Drive Science] hopefully took one step ahead though and added a decoy killswitch instead which triggers the alarm.
The decoy switch is placed near the steering column, where it would easily be noticed by a thief. Presumably, they would think that this was the reason the car wouldn’t start and attempt to flip the switch and then start the ignition. But secretly, the switch activates a hidden relay connected to the alarm system, so after a few seconds of the decoy switch activating, the alarm will go off regardless of the position of this switch. This build requires a lot of hiding spots to be effective, so a hidden method to deactivate the alarm is also included which resets the relay, and another killswitch which actually disables the fuel pump is also added to another secret location in the car.
As far as “security through obscurity” goes, a build like this goes a long way to demonstrate how this is an effective method in certain situations. All that’s generally needed for effective car theft prevention is to make your car slightly more annoying to steal than any other car on the road, and we think that [Drive Science] has accomplished that goal quite well. Security through obscurity is generally easily broken on things deployed on a much larger scale. A major European radio system was found to have several vulnerabilities recently thanks in part to the designers hoping no one would look to closely at them.
10 thoughts on “Decoy Killswitch Triggers Alarm Instead”
Isn’t it “on” instead? You want to arm the alarm, not disarm it, right?
Turning on the alarm will make it go off, because the English language hates you.
“Going off” in this context meaning “activating”, which is the opposite of what it appears to mean.
Yes, it’s how we say it: going off means going on. I was just thinking the other day how stupid that phrase must sound to non-native English speakers.
While we’re at it, can you turn up the air conditioning, please?
Try electro-pneumatics: a closed electrical contact allows current to flow, but a closed valve stops air flow!
Years ago I did something similar. I had a hidden switch that turned off both the fuel stop solenoid ( Diesel ) and the fuel gauge meter. The engine would turn over but never start giving the appearance of an empty fuel tank. 😂
Genious!
Cybersecurity and whatnot but all 100usd keyless entry fobs are still relayable, explain me that!
In my old car I’d just pop the hood real quick and pull off the plug wire going to the distributor. Even if someone watched me do it they couldn’t jack the car unless the went on a trip to the parts store. That plus manual transmission (although it was 20 years ago) and never had problems.
My father’s trick was fairly similar but he would swipe the rotor from inside the distributor instead – it’s very easily pocketable and not obvious from the outside that it’s missing.
