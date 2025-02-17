Parametric Design Process Produces Unique Speakers

When building one-off projects, it’s common to draw up a plan on a sheet of paper or in CAD, or even wing it and hope for the best outcome without any formal plans. Each of these design philosophies has its ups and downs but both tend to be rigid, offering little flexibility as the project progresses. To solve this, designers often turn to parametric design where changes to any part of the design are automatically reflected throughout the rest, offering far greater flexibility while still maintaining an overall plan. [Cal Bryant] used this parametric method to devise a new set of speakers for an office, with excellent results.
The bulk of the speakers were designed with OpenSCAD, with the parametric design allowing for easy adjustments to accommodate different drivers and enclosure volumes. A number of the panels of the speakers are curved as well, which is more difficult with traditional speaker materials like MDF but much easier with this 3D printed design. There were a few hiccups along the way though; while the plastic used here is much denser than MDF, the amount of infill needed to be experimented with to achieve a good finish. The parametric design paid off here as well as the original didn’t fit exactly within the print bed, so without having to split up the print the speakers’ shape was slightly tweaked instead. In the end he has a finished set of speakers that look and sound like a high-end product.
There are a few other perks to a parametric design like this as well. [Cal] can take his design for smaller desk-based speakers and tweak a few dimensions and get a model designed to stand up on the floor instead. It’s a design process that adds a lot of options and although it takes a bit more up-front effort it can be worth it while prototyping or even for producing different products quickly. If you want to make something much larger than the print bed and slightly changing the design won’t cut it, [Cal] recently showed us how to easily print huge objects like arcade cabinets with fairly standard sized 3D printers.
6 thoughts on “Parametric Design Process Produces Unique Speakers”
What is wrong or right with “the amount of infill”? And what has the finish (surface) to do with infill?
If you have too thin walls, you will see some artifacts from too much overextruded infill.
Reading everything again, this may just be an misunderstanding:
“The density of MDF is around 500kg/m^3 versus PLA at around 1240kg/m^3. So this means I could print at 50% infill and exceed the density of MDF.
First I tried 90% infill. It did not go well. There was terrible curling with the default settings with the X1 carbon; unacceptable! I reduced to infill to 50% which helped – less plastic, less shrinkage in theory.
[…]
I took a look at the settings. As it turns out, the plate is called a “cool plate” for a reason! The default settings leave it at 35c, which is far less than the 60c I used to use with my old printer (a janky Anet A8).
”
So, modifying infill was just a trial to test bed adhesion, but it was not a right setting to tweak here. It DOESN’T have anything to do with surface finish in the original article.
My point being, the sentence above that Bryan has written is unclear at best and deserves editing.
I run an Anet A8 as well. Can confirm the lankiness!!
I’ve built a lot of speaker enclosures. In this particular application, one must be mindful of the material density and rigidity. Every material is different and in certain configurations certain frequencies can cause what I like to call “case resonance”. Under acoustic load you can get buzzes and “pops” from the case itself, sounding like a damaged or horribly tuned speaker. Infilled plastic has such a wide range of properties… testing must be done. The best way I have found is by touch, although a particulate on the surface can be used. You will see and feel it “jump” beyond the normal vibration of the case at the point of resonance. The goal is to build it so that the resonances are beyond the range of hearing, or at least the range of the speaker, pretty much. With woofers you can sometimes get second and third-order harmonics you need to watch for. That’s where a good crossover helps a lot.
Fixing it without a rebuild could include attaching weights to the interior of the surface, or reinforcing it with ribbing or other structural supplements; anything to change the way it moves.
